Moruga man arrested after alleged home invasion and sexual assault in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: A 30-year-old man from Moruga has been arrested in connection with a home invasion and sexual assault incident involving a 26-year-old woman on Saturday night, May 16. Police said the arrest followed investigations led by Sergeant Brian Singh, the officer in charge of the district.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Keion Dyer, resident of Gomez Trace, St Mary’s Village, Moruga. The victim has been identified as a 26-year-old woman, resident of St. Mary's police district of Moruga, Trinidad and Tobago.

According to police reports, the suspect was arrested by the officer in charge of the district, Sergeant Brian Singh, following the active investigation in the horrifying matter which took place on Saturday night, May 16.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Saturday night, at around 11:00 p.m., when the victim went to her bed after watching a television and after securing all the lock of her home as she was all alone. While she was in her bed, she heard a sound of a man speaking in the dark following which she got up.

As the victim woke up, the man allegedly told her that “somebody sent me to kill yuh but ah wouldn’t kill yuh,” before assaulting her after she began screaming. The suspect then slapped the victim and threatened to kill her if she continued to scream.

After that the intruder blindfolded the female by using a piece of cloth and then sexually assaulted the woman for an extended period before forcing her to perform oral sex while holding an object against her neck.

Once the suspect satisfied himself, he warned the female not to move from her bed and then fled the scene through a back door. Following which the victim contacted the officers attached to the St Mary’s Police Station who responded quickly and arrived at the scene to assist he female.

On arrival, the officers searched the house to know how the intruder got in and discovered three louvre blades were removed from a window, which made officers believe that the suspect gained from there. The officers then took the female to hospital and obtained a medical report on behalf of her.

Since then the officers, including Sergeant Brian Singh of the St Mary’ police Station, have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter and processed the scene. The continued efforts by the officers later resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect.

Investigations into the matter are continuing under the supervision of WPC Hamilton and further details will be provided when it becomes available.