Tabaquite investigators probing murder of 41-year-old man.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department is working actively on a case of a murder in which a male victim died due to the severe wounds he got in a fatal stabbing attack in Tabaquite. The act was executed against a 41-year-old man outside a bar in the locality during the early hours of Sunday, 21 July, around 12:54 am. The victim was killed by a suspect who was known to him and is now under the custody of the police department.

The dead victim who lost his life in a stabbing attack in the Tabaquite murder case is mentioned in the reports and identified by his documented name, Julien Hall. The deceased victim is quoted as a local resident of the town who lived in the locality of Emmanuel Junction in Tabaquite, Trinidad. Julien Hall was a chemical mixer by profession who worked at the Water and Sewerage Authority.

As per the reports on the stabbing murder case in Tabaquite, the victim was present in the locality of the Ecstasy bar in the town when he faced the stabbing attack. It is said that the victim was standing across the road from the bar on the pavement and was dressed in clothes of white colour. The suspect was also at the site and was wearing clothes of blue colour.

It is mentioned in the reports that both men were standing at the same site at some distance and exchanging some words with each other. The verbal dispute eventually led to a physical confrontation when both men came near to each other, and Julien Hall hit the suspect. In return, the suspect retaliated and started hitting the victim in his chest area multiple times by grabbing him.

During the physical fight, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim, which led him to his death. The time was noted at nearly 12:54 am when the victim stumbled and fell to the ground. The victim was lying near the car park of the bar when his white clothes turned red with his blood. The suspect immediately left the site while leaving the victim injured.

The entire act was recorded in the CCTV camera installed outside the bar. It was seen in the recording the victim tried to get himself out of place, presumably to find help. The man was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was declared dead. The police department was notified about the incident, and the case of murder by stabbing in Tabaquite was registered.

The police officers started the investigation after confirming the report, and the CCTV footage was collected as a primary clue. It is said that the suspect turned himself into the police department, and he is now under custody. The dead body of the victim was taken to the forensics for autopsy. The inquiries revealed that the victim and suspect were in dispute for a long time.