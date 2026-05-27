Trinidad: Man killed in drive-by shooting outside San Fernando Bar

Police in Trinidad and Tobago are investigating a late-night drive-by shooting in San Fernando after a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times outside a bar.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 35-year-old man was shot dead in a drive-by attack outside a bar in San Fernando on Friday night, May 22. Police have launched an investigation into the killing and are working to determine the motive.

The victim has been identified as Hollis Anthony Koylass, also known as "Christopher" or "Forz”, resident of Hill Piece Road, Philippine, San Fernando, who was shot several times during the attack.

According to police reports, the incident took place late Friday night, at around 11:20 p.m., when the victim 35-year-old Koylass was socializing with his friends inside The Chill Bar and Lounge along Philippine Road. While the victim was inside the establishment, an unknown voice, calling his name emerged from outside the establishment.

Upon hearing his name, the victim Koylass walked out of the bar and onto the roadway, a vehicle was already waiting for him and as soon as he approached the vehicle, two masked gunmen immediately opened fire in his direction, striking him multiple times.

Following the shooting, the man collapsed at the scene and the gunmen's vehicle sped away from the location of the incident. The people who were inside the establishment immediately rushed outside and contacted the Emergency Health Services and local police authorities. The Emergency Health Services quickly responded and arrived at the scene where they checked the victim and officially pronounced the man dead.

The medical officers stated that the injuries of the man were so severe that he died right there on the pavement before he could be transported to a hospital. The officers later ordered to transport the body of the male to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of his death.

Police officers from the San Fernando district also arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area to collect evidence related to the shooting and recovered multiple spent shell casings from the area.

The officers have since launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the motive behind the killing, while urging the people with information to come forward and assist the officers to locate and identify the suspects.

The enquiries into the matter are ongoing and further details will be provided when it becomes available.