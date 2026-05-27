Guyana: Teen surrenders after fatal stabbing in Berbice Village

Police in Guyana are investigating a deadly incident in Nigg Village after a 17-year-old boy surrendered and told officers he stabbed the man during an argument after being assaulted.

Guyana: A 17-year-old boy known as “Fat Boy,” who is accused of killing 48-year-old Carter Baboolall, also known as “Baboo,” surrendered to police on Sunday as investigations continue into the fatal incident. The stabbing took place on May 23 at Nigg Village, Corentyne, Berbice, during a confrontation between the teenager and the man.

The suspect has been identified as Dave Latchminarine known as “Fat Boy, resident of Nigg Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Guyana. The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Carter Baboolall, also called “Baboo” a hardware store labourer.

According to police reports, the teen suspect arrived at the station accompanied by his mother on Sunday, and surrendered himself to the officers, following the accusation of killing a 48-year-old man. The officers then interrogated the teen in front of his mother, during which he alleged that “he did not do anything, the man assaulted him first during the confrontation.”

He told the officers that “he attacked Baboolall after the provocation, claiming that the man continuously slapped him and struck him with a piece of wood during the confrontation and before the stabbing occurred.”

The Attorney-at-law Vinay Punwa confirmed that he is representing the teen and claimed that there is evidence to support the teenager’s account and claims.

Reportedly, on Sunday, the mother of teen Khemrajee Ramcharran received a phone call from her son and asked her to meet him. Following the phone call, the mother advised her son to surrender himself and, after learning of his whereabouts, she accompanied him to the station where the teen turned himself in.

The case stems from the incident that took place on Friday afternoon, near the Nigg Post Office along the Corentyne Highway, when the man Dave Latchminarine went to a local car wash station to inflate his bicycle tire and rode his bicycle past the teenager.

While going forward, the man abruptly turned around and confronted the teen during which misunderstanding escalated which later turned into violent confrontation between them. The nearby people who witnessed that incident, reported that Baboolall initiated the physical attack by punching the teenager three times in the face following which the teen boy drew a knife at the man and stabbed him.

Authorities stated that the officers are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident and are trying to piece together the incident to verify the claims of the teen. Officers are awaiting the exact circumstances before laying any charges on the child.