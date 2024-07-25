Port of Spain police held suspect of iPhone robbery

Trinidad and Tobago: A male suspect was arrested by the police officers in a case of robbery after making a quick response to the matter that took place in a locality of Port of Spain. The incident took place against two victims who lost their iPhone 15 in the unlawful act that was executed during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, 23 July, around 03:30 pm.

The act of robbery in Port of Spain, Trinidad, was followed after the two victims decided to meet the suspect on the day. The reason behind the meeting is disclosed to be a trade of iPhone 15, which the victims wanted to sell, and the suspect was the one who showed his interest as a buyer.

As per the reports on the Port of Spain robbery case, the victims came into contact with the suspect through the Facebook marketplace, where the man contacted the sellers. It is said that the victims posted an ad on the Facebook marketplace to sell the iPhone 15. The suspect acted as a buyer and showed his interest in buying the phone, after which they agreed on a deal.

After the deal was made, both parties decided to meet in person and exchange the phone for the amount both agreed upon. The place fixed for meeting was a spot at the corner of Charlotte and Oxford Streets. On the marked date and time, both parties met at the place in Port of Spain where the suspect attempted the robbery.

It is mentioned that after the suspect met with the victims at nearly 03:30 pm, he handed the sellers an envelope of white colour, acting as paying the amount for the phone. Anyhow, before the victims were able to check the envelope, the suspect snatched the iPhone 15 and fled from the place.

It is disclosed that he also snatched one more iPhone from a second man and escaped the place while running along Charlotte Street. The both iPhones valued around seventy five hundred dollars each, which totals the value of fifteen thousand dollars of item stolen in the case of robbery in Port of Spain.

At the time of the attempted robbery, a party of police officers, along with Sergeant Lucas from the Port of Spain Task Force, were on patrol in the region. As the suspect ran with the stolen phones, the victims found the police officers and explained to them the situation, after which the officers took the charge immediately.

The Task Force officers looked around the area and soon found a man who matched the description of the suspect, which was shared by the victims. The suspected man was stopped and searched, after which it was revealed that he was the one who committed the offence.

The officers found the stolen items, after which the suspect was arrested and taken to the Besson Street Police Station under custody. The accused is identified as a 29-year-old man who is a resident of the East Dry River locality. Further proceedings are ongoing in the robbery case of Port of Spain.