Jamaica: Police investigate death of 62-year-old man in Kingston 8 Home

The victim has been identified as David Burke, licensed firearm holder, resident of Bracknell Avenue in Kingston 8, who was found dead on a Thursday morning.

Jamaica: Police are investigating the death of a 62-year-old man who was found dead at his home on Bracknell Avenue in Kingston 8 on Thursday morning, May 21. Investigators believe the man may have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as authorities continue urging people facing emotional struggles to seek help and support.

The victim has been identified as David Burke, licensed firearm holder, resident of Bracknell Avenue, who was found dead on a Thursday morning.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Thursday morning, at around 6:32 a.m., when the victim and his family members were at home, when they heard a loud sound of explosion, believing a gunshot.

Upon hearing the sound, the family members of the victim went to check or investigate and discovered the victim who was lying motionless on the ground in a pool of blood coming out from his head with an apparent gunshot wound.

Following which the terrified family immediately responded and rushed David Burke to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) with hope but on arrival at the hospital he was pronounced dead by the medical staff.

Officers were contacted and reported about the incident who first arrived at the hospital where they met the deceased victim and ordered to remove the body to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

After that the officers went to his home where the incident took place and on arrival quickly processed the scene. The officers noticed a pool of blood on the floor and believe that the victim shot himself as his licensed gun was found beside him by his relatives.

Authorities are treating this incident as a suicide case and have since launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and are actively looking whether any foul play was involved or not.

The Grants Pen Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is currently looking into the matter while publishing a Mental Health & Suicide Prevention Helpline: 888-NEW-LIFE (888-639-5433) for the with suicidal tendencies.

The incident has shocked the people of Jamaica as many people took to Facebook to express their feelings and concern. One of the users commented “People please take help and talk about your problem with someone instead of giving up and ending your lives.”