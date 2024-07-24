Wanted suspect shot dead in Sea Lots police encounter

Trinidad and Tobago: The police authority of the Twin Island Federation disclosed the details of an incident of death caused by police officers in the shooting encounter of Sea Lots. The fatal shooting was targeted at a wanted criminal who was found in the early hours of Tuesday, 23 July, around 01:00 am. The act of killing took place after the suspect launched an attack on the police officers.

The dead man who was shot and killed by the police officers during an encounter in the locality of Sea Lots, Trinidad, is identified by the authority by his common name, Johnny. The man was wanted in an ongoing case where he was a suspect in launching a shooting attack on a police officer. The attack on the member of the police department was executed by the suspect on Monday, 22 July.

It is mentioned in the reports that the police officer who suffered the attack was identified as PC Shakala Charles, No. 19736. The policeman was wounded in the act for which the investigation was initiated against the suspect under the offence of shooting and wounding with intent. A manhunt was launched to trace and arrest the suspect, which led the investigating officers to some clues against the wanted man.

As per the reports on the shooting encounter involving police officers in Sea Lots, the assigned officer found some information about the wanted criminal, which led the authority to a location at Production Avenue. As the information was collected, the operation was launched, and a party of officers from the Guard and Emergency Branch took charge, including PC James, Corporal Tobias, Senior Superintendent Elie, and Superintendent Frank.

After the assigned team of officers arrived at the targeted place, they went ahead to search the premises. During the search for the place, Corporal Tobias headed to a room where the wanted criminal was hiding. The suspect was handling a cutlass, with which he attacked the officers as he entered the room. The suspect chopped Corporal Tobias on his head, which was protected by the helmet.

The attack on a colleague was observed by Superintendent Frank and PC James. As the dangerous attack was spotted by the police officers, they pulled out their service guns and started firing at the attacker in order to protect the life of the lawman. The armed assailant got hit by several bullets, which later took his life.

After wounding the suspect during the shooting encounter at Sea Lots, the police officers immediately took the injured man to the Port of Spain General Hospital under medical observation. As the wounded man arrived at the hospital, he was examined and was declared dead officially by the doctor on duty. Subsequently, the information was passed to the authority who protected the scene of the shooting and started probing into the matter.