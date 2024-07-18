Police probing murder of missing Couva man in Petit Bourg

Trinidad and Tobago: The law enforcement department is probing a recently registered murder case after the discovery of a dead body of a male victim in the locality of Petit Bourg in San Juan. The lifeless body of a 44-year-old man was spotted along Irving Street on the morning of Wednesday, 17 July, which was then reported. The dead man was reported missing to the police two days ago, after which he was found dead.

The lifeless body of the male victim in the Petit Bourg murder case was identified by the investigating police team. The 44-year-old deceased is mentioned in the reports by his documented name, which is disclosed to be Donny Dick. Donny Dick was a resident of a neighbourhood at Beatrice Street in Couva, Trinidad, where he lived with his other relatives.

As per the reports about Donny Dick’s murder case in Petit Bourg, the man was already on the search list of the police department. The police unit was looking for the victim man as he was reported missing by his relatives. It is mentioned that the victim has not been in contact with anyone since he last left his house on Monday, 15 July.

It is reported that the victim was last seen alive by his wife when he left the place in the evening around 05:30 pm. As per the recorded statement, the man never returned after that, and the relatives also failed to make any contact with him. As the family got worried about the man, they reported the situation to the police station, after which an effort was initiated to find the missing man.

Reportedly, the police department was conducting an investigation and inquiries to find the missing man, which left them with a clue. The police officers found a motor vehicle in an area of Mt Hope, which was a Nissan Tiida series motor car of golden colour, on Tuesday, 16 July. The discovered motor car was situated to be owned by the missing victim.

As the investigation in the case was ongoing, the police department received information of a dead body lying along Irving Street. The dedicated team of the police unit arrived at the mentioned spot, where they found a male victim lying lifeless. The information was confirmed, and the case of murder in Petit Bourg was registered to start the investigation while protecting the site.

In the proceedings, it was found that the dead body of the murder victim, collected from the site of Petit Bourg, was of Donny Dick, who was already reported missing from Couva. The relatives of the victim were also informed about the death of the missing man. The dead body is now under forensics to confirm the reason for the death, while the investigation is also ongoing.