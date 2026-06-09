Two US pilots killed in jet crash near La Romana Airport in Dominican Republic

The aircraft crashed while attempting to return to La Romana Airport after reporting a technical issue, with investigators now examining the cause of the failed emergency landing.

Dominican Republic: A private jet crash killed two US pilots in a fiery attempt to make an emergency landing at La Romana International Airport on June 7, 2026 in the Dominican Republic.

The pilots declared an emergency just after flying 16 nautical miles southwest of La Romana. The attempt for an emergency landing made by the pilot Erick Javier Diago and co-pilot Ruddy Ghazal led to a fiery crash.

The aircraft was scheduled to pick up former MLB star Yadier Molina from Austin, Texas. But it experienced an unidentified technical problem just minutes after departure which forced the pilots to return to La Romana Airport for emergency landing.

The aircraft was not able to stop normally after touchdown and continued to move beyond its intended stopping point. Eventually it skidded beyond the runway and burst into flames by a major fuel-fed fire after hitting the terrain as per witness videos and reports.

The plane did not have any passengers at the time of the crash with only the pilot and co-pilot on board. Both the crew members were declared dead by the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) in an issued statement.

As confirmed by the MLB catcher, Yadier Molina, the jet was bound to pick him up from Texas. Reportedly, the jet was intended to transport Molina and his family and friends to Puerto Rico for a planned trip. Molina has extended his condolences to the families of the deceased pilots following the tragic crash.

Announced by the IDAC, Investigation is still underway in coordination with the Aviation Accident Investigation Commission (CIAA). It is being conducted in accordance with the Dominican Aviation law and International standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organisation. The investigators are trying to determine the reported technical problem that forced the crew to declare emergency, the reason for the failed emergency landing, and the performance of the aircraft.

The aircraft was confirmed to be a US-registered jet named Gulfstream G200 N318JF by the authorities. According to some unverified reports, the crew may have reported a loss of power in one engine before requesting an emergency landing at La Romana International Airport. This speculation is yet to be verified by the investigation team.