Trinidad: Autopsy confirms blunt force trauma in death of 12-year-old Mercedez Layne

Police say the child’s body was found hours after she was reported missing, as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding her final journey and the abandoned taxi linked to the case.

Trinidad and Tobago: The autopsy by the Forensic Science Centre has confirmed force inflicted injuries and death in the case of 12-year-old Mercedez Layne of Los Iros Beach Road, Erin who was brutally killed and found dead lying in a half nude condition along the Carapal Road, Erin.

This has shattered the family. Ronald Cabrera, the heartbroken father of the deceased, broke down in tears after receiving the results. Videos of his tearful statements have been circulating online since then. He regrets the loss deeply and asserts that, “Nothing can bring my child back.”

A 26-year old Palo Seco man is in police custody as a suspect of the crime. The investigators continue probing the circumstances that lead to the discovery of the child’s body in the bushes, just hours after she was reported missing.

The child had reportedly spent Friday night at her grandfather’s home following which, on Saturday, at around 11:30, boarded a PH taxi to her mother’s home nearby in Los Iros. However, she was not fortunate enough to complete the journey safely.

A missing complaint from the concerned well-wishers prompted the police to launch a search mission. Under investigation, they found the abandoned taxi at around 1:00 am on Sunday along Beach Road in Palo Seco and hours later, at around 6:43 am, a worker discovered the body of the same missing child. The body was sent for autopsy after approval from the District Medical Officer.

The child was from St Francis Erin RC Primary School and was excitedly looking forward to a school outing to Mount St. Benedict the next day. It is learnt that the trip now stands cancelled.

The Ideal Funeral Sanctuary has announced that it has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements for 12-year-old Mercedez Layne.

Less than a year after the murder of 14-year-old Mariah Seenath

The whole incident has shook the communities from all over Trinidad and Tobago. Condoling messages and wishes for the affected family had been pouring in since then. Analogy with the horrifying murder of 14-year-old Mariah Seenath less than a year before are also coming in.

This comes as a bombshell especially for the locals as they had considered the area as well as PH taxi services safe for travellers across age groups.

They call the act “demonic” while also demanding greater accountability on the authorities’ part and respect towards their sense of duty.