70-year-old farmer in Moruga became victim of robbery

Trinidad and Tobago: The twin-island Federation police department registered a case of robbery against a 70-year-old male senior citizen in the locality of Moruga. The senior citizen is reported as a farmer who was targeted by the armed bandits, who looted the man in his garden on the morning of Monday, 15 July, around 10:00 am. In the robbery, the victim lost his cell phone and motor vehicle on the day.

The identity of the senior citizen in his early seventies, who became a victim of the robbery in Moruga, is revealed in the reports. The old victim is mentioned as a farmer in his occupied field, who comes from Chanda Trace in the locality of Indian Walk in Moruga, Trinidad. However, the name of the old farmer is not confirmed for now.

As per the available information in the robbery case of Moruga, the victim senior citizen was at his garden on the day when two male suspects approached him at his owned property. It is said that the farmer was taking care of his crops just before the execution of the criminal act by the armed suspect. There were two men mentioned in the reports who were carrying a gun and knife to loot the old farmer in his garden.

It is also disclosed that the two armed bandits were covering their faces to protect their identities during the act of robbery in Moruga. The old farmer quoted in his statement that while he was busy with his work, the two unidentified men entered the scene and announced their intention of robbery. The suspects were handling lethal weapons, which they used to commit the crime while threatening the senior citizen.

Reportedly, the suspect raised a demand in front of the old man to hand them all his valuables and cash, after which they took forceful steps to fulfil their intentions. The suspects handled the old farmer physically and tied his hands to keep him unable to resist. Subsequently, the victims searched the old man and collected all the things of their interest, after which they left the property of the victim without wasting any moment.

After the suspect left the place, the old victim somehow managed to help himself and got out of bondage, after which he contacted the police department. The farmer alerted the police officers about the two bandits out in the open, who also looted him at his place and took away valuable items. The farmer revealed the lost items to the police during his complaint about the act of robbery against him in his garden of Moruga.

The armed bandits took away valuable things from the farmer during the act, including a cell phone, which cost around three hundred dollars, and a vehicle, which was a Hyundai H100 motor car of white colour, valued at around forty thousand dollars. The suspect used the motor vehicle of the old farmer to flee from the site after the successful robbery. The police department launched an operation to grab the bandits revolving out, and are continuing the probe in the case.