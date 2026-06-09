Bahamas appoints Glenys Hanna-Martin as first female Minister of Tourism

Hanna-Martin was formally welcomed by the Caribbean Tourism Organization during Caribbean Week in New York, as she joined regional leaders for high-level tourism discussions.

Bahamas: Glenys Hanna-Martin has become the first ever female Minister of Tourism of the Bahamas. She joined regional tourism ministers from across the Caribbean as she participated in high-profile tourism discussions during the Caribbean Week in New York.

Hanna-Martin met with tourism leaders from across the Caribbean and participated in networking and industry-related activities during the event. The Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) has recognised her appointment and stated that they are looking forward to working with her. The organisation also mentioned the continual of its commitment to the shared vision of “One Caribbean: Infinite Experiences.”

Representing the Englerston constituency in Nassau, Martin is a six-term Member of the Parliament. With comprehensive Cabinet-level experience, she is regarded as one of the most seasoned female politicians in the history of the Bahamas.

She has held several government positions over the years including Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, Minister of Transport and Aviation, Minister responsible for education, Minister responsible for transport, and Minister responsible for aviation. Notably, she is the longest serving female parliamentarian in Bahamian history.

Officials are expecting that Martin’s aviation experience will benefit the tourism sector. They said that her background in aviation could significantly help strengthen air connectivity and can also contribute to expanding airlift capacity. Industry observers further note that she is likely to improve connectivity across major source markets.

Hanna-Martin took the oath for the Minister of Tourism after the reelection victory of the Progressive Liberal Party. She traded cabinet positions with Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper as part of a Cabinet shuffle.

Cooper became the Minister of Education, Science and Technology while retaining his position as the Deputy Prime Minister. Philip Davis got elected for the second consecutive term in office with the victory of the Progressive Liberal Party.