12-year-old missing girl found dead in forested area, man detained in Trinidad

The body of 12-year-old was discovered in a forested area in Erin a day after she was reported missing, as police continue investigations and question a suspect.

Trinidad and Tobago: The body of a 12-year-old who was reported missing on Saturday was found in a forested area in Carapal, Erin on Sunday morning. The victim has been identified as Merecedes Cabrera-Layne of Los Iros, Erin, a student of St Francis Erin RC Primary School.

According to the information, shortly before midday on Saturday, Mercedes was placed in a vehicle by her grandfather at Lorensette North Trace, Rancho Quemado who said that he asked the driver to drop her home located along Los Iros Road, Erin. However, the young girl never arrived at her destination,

Concerned relatives soon alerted the authorities which prompted a search operation involving officials from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service as well as members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team. The search came to a tragic end on Sunday morning when a villager found the body of the child in a forested area at Carapal, Erin. The victim was reportedly found semi-nude with visible blunt force injuries to her face.

Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team later confirmed the discovery with police officers and crime scene investigators investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

Meanwhile, officers confirmed that they have detained a 26-year-old Palo Seco man in relation to the incident and he remains in police custody as the enquiries continue. Her grieving father, Ronald Cabrera, told reporters that he knows the young individuals who may be responsible for the child’s death. He said that he is not going to stop looking for these gentlemen.

The incident has left the community in shock with the girl’s friends and family members expressing their heartbreak over her death. Locals are taking to Facebook to express their condolences with Flanders saying, “There needs to be a nationwide security camera system set up so crimes like these can be easily solved, someone must have noticed that car in the area,” while another said, “Omg , l say she probably went to lime with friends and they will find her . I can't believe this . She looks just like my big daughter. I am so sorry to hear this.”