FRO Fest 2026 set to return in St. Kitts and Nevis this June

Celebrating natural beauty and Caribbean culture, FRO fest is going to take place in St. Kitts and Nevis this June.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The multi island Caribbean fest FRO Fest 2026 is all set to return to St. Kitts and Nevis on June 20, 2026 in National Heroes Park. The fest celebrates natural beauty, hair, fashion, culture, community, entrepreneurship, and lifestyle.

It was first started in Trinidad and Tobago in 2018 before developing into a multi-island festival across several Caribbean territories. It promotes Caribbean culture and continues to attract beauty enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and families from across the region.

The theme of the fest this year is "Sunflower and Curls” and it will be a mix of beauty exhibits, fashion displays, community entertainment, food vendors and market exhibitions. The cultural event focuses on promoting Caribbean-owned business along with providing a space where visitors can embrace natural beauty and creative talent.

Fro Fest has developed beyond a cultural beauty event and has now become a platform for entrepreneurship and cultural homogenisation. The fest organises a vibrant market where regional and local vendors get the opportunity to display their locally-made products ranging from skincare and haircare items to fashion, jewelry, art, wellness products. It has encouraged the growth of small entrepreneurs and start-ups, emerging as a significant event for networking throughout the Caribbean.

One of the main focuses of the event is promoting natural beauty. Fro Fest welcomes diverse hairstyles, textures, and beauty standards as it highlights the cultural importance of natural beauty among Caribbean societies. The event has become an emblem of confidence, identity, self-love, and empowerment for many visitors across the Caribbean.

The tour has already started across the Caribbean with two editions already conducted in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada under the same theme, “Sunflower & Curls.” The next stop of the tour is expected to be in Barbados succeeding the festival in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The organisers are encouraging the Kittitians, Nevisians, and the visitors to participate in the celebration and experience a day of culture, creativity, entrepreneurship and entertainment. The fest highlights the richness of Caribbean beauty and lifestyle.