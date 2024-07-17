16-year-old boy suffers chopping attack in Tacarigua

Trinidad and Tobago: A case of the severed attack on a 16-year-old boy was reported and went under investigation in Tacarigua, in which the victim suffered wounds from chopping. The crime of the chopping attack on a teenage victim was recorded during the daylight on Sunday, 14 July, around 11:00 pm. It is said that the suspect was known to the victim and was accosted by him at a burger place on the day.

The young victim of the chopping attack in Tacarigua has been identified and mentioned in the reports by his officially documented name, Romaldo Singh. Romaldo Singh is a local resident of the town, who lives in a house situated at Best Street in Dinsley Village of Tacarigua, Trinidad. It is said that the suspect of the crime was known to the teenager; however, the identity of the attacker has not been confirmed.

As per the disclosed details in the reports of the Tacarigua chopping case of the teenager, the victim boy was at Burger House in the locality when he was allegedly threatened and attacked by the armed male suspect. It is said that the victim was in the company of his brother and one other individual before the criminal incident took place along Eastern Main Road.

Reportedly, the time of the chopping act was recorded around 11:00 pm on the day, when the known suspect approached the teenage victim, and allegedly, some words were exchanged between both sides. Suddenly, the suspect man got aggressive with his approach and got armed with a cutlass, which he used to launch an attack on the young boy.

Subsequently, the young victim was overpowered by the attacker, who dealt the boy with multiple chops, one after another. At the burger place in Tacarigua, the chopping attack by the suspect left the victim injured with several wounds over his forearms. The teenage victim somehow escaped the place to save himself from the known attacker and raised a call to receive help.

Eventually, the young injured victim was rescued and helped to receive medical help after he was taken to Mt Hope Hospital. The medical staff at the Mt Hope Hospital assisted the teenage boy and examined his wounds, after which the victim was treated. The police department was also made aware of the incident, and information on the criminal case involving a teenager was passed.

The dedicated team was assigned to the case after confirmation of the information of the chopping attack on a teenage boy in Tacarigua. It is said that the victim went to the place on the day to retrieve some items left by his brother, after which the crime was executed against him. The proceeding in the matter is ongoing by the police authority.