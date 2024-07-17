32-year-old man booked for murder of amputee in Chaguanas

Trinidad and Tobago: A case of murder was registered after the death of the male victim admitted to the hospital after suffering the criminal act of assault and burning in Chaguanas. A 32-year-old male suspect was arrested and laid with charges after being found involved in the crime during an investigation by the officers. The victim man was an amputee in a wheelchair, who was pronounced dead officially in the hospital on Saturday, 13 June.

The accused was scheduled for trial and was presented for the hearing virtually at the Criminal High Court North A of Trinidad on Tuesday, 16 July. The man facing the allegation in the case of murder in Chaguanas was identified. The accused is mentioned with the name of Darren Seales in the reports, while the man was known by different names among the known people, such as Scotty and Totti.

Darren Seales comes from the locality of Carlsen Field in Chaguanas. On the other hand, the victim man of the murder case is identified as Perfector Edwards, which is his documented name. Otherwise, the victim man was commonly popular by his given name One Foot. The name One Foot was given to the man because he was an amputee, who lost his left leg in a previous incident.

As per the details in the reports of the Chaguanas murder case, the amputee victim was ambushed by the accused man, Darren Seales, on the day of the crime near the maxi hub. The crime was rooted along Manic Street in Chaguanas in the open during daylight on Monday, 08 July, around 11:30 am. It was reported that the man in the wheelchair was beaten by the suspect and was intentionally set on fire, which left the victim in severe condition.

The information of the crime was collected by the local unit of the police department after it was observed in the locality. Straight after receiving the information about the criminal act in the locality the dedicated police officers arrived at the mentioned spot to take note of the situation. At the crime scene, the police officers saw the amputated man suffering on the ground.

Reportedly, the responding officers approached the injured victim lying down with wounds over his body. The wheelchair of the man was burnt already while the victim was still alive. The police officers immediately confirmed the report and assisted the amputated victim to the Chaguanas Health Facility. The injured amputee was examined by the medical staff and was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex of Mt Hope for treatment of the severe health condition.

Eventually, the victim was not able to survive and lost his life in the hospital during the treatment. The death of the victim turned the incident of Chaguanas into a murder case, which was registered, and the investigation was directed in this direction. The crime scene was already protected and searched by the police officers, and the relevant clues were seized.

The investigation of the crime was taken over by the Central Division Police and Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region Three, which led to the arrest of Darren Seales. After the proceedings, the accused was laid with charges of murder in Chaguanas, which was instructed by Sabrina Jaglal, the acting Director of Public Prosecutions.