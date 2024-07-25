Over 200 Caribbean Athletes Gear Up for Paris Olympics 2024

The Paris Olympics are all set to start this Friday and the Caribbean region once again has witnessed its strong hold over sports by sending more than 200 players for the event.

The Caribbean known for its lustrous history in sports success is set to honour the Paris Olympics this year with more than 200 players from the region. As the biggest sports event is scheduled to start tomorrow, sports enthusiasts are excited to witness players throughout the world giving their best efforts in a variety of sports.

Athletes from Antigua and Barbuda will take part in the track field, sailing and swimming events with Cejhae Greene contesting for 100m sprint and the flagbearer to the nation. A sprint nation with a rich history of producing track and field talent, especially in the short sprints, The Bahamas will be led by star athlete Steven Gardiner (400m defending Olympic champion).

Cuba, which is the largest delegation going for the event will be honoured by Mijaín López in Greco-Roman wrestling and several others. Dominica’s representatives include Thea Lafond-Gadson (triple jump), Dennick Luke (800m) and swimmers Warren Lawrence & Jasmin Schofield in the 50m freestyle.

The Dominican Republic delegation will be led by world 400m champion Marileidy Paulino and 58 others. While on Grenada, there will be Anderson Peters in the javelin throw and Lindon Victor for track and field along with Kirani james and 3 others.

Guyana on the other hand will be represented by Aliyah Abrams, a 400 m woman champion and Emanuel Archibal, a men’s 100 m champion along with 3 other players among other sports.

The next on the list is Jereem Richards from Trinidad and Tobago, who plays for the 200m and 4x400m relay is all set to deliver exceptional performance at the event. For the swimming category, the Trinidad’s and Tobago’s Dylan Carter, is all set to perform in the 2024 season of the event. Carter is well known for his excellence in freestyle swimming. There are 16 other players representing the country.

A total of 11 players will represent Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines including Julien Alfred (women’s 100 m and 200 m), Troy Nisbett (50 m Freestyle), and Shafiqua Maloney (women’s 800m) respectively.

Notably, Jamaica’s participation at the Olympics will be highlighted by several athletes, but Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce remains the major attraction. She is a multiple Olympic and world champion in the 100m sprint who never fails to impress with her lightning-quick speed. Her performance in both the 100m and 200m events is much awaited by many.

In addition to Jamaica, several small Caribbean nations will be represented on the global stage, including Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Haiti, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands.

These athletes are just a glimpse of all the Caribbean players travelling for the Paris Olympics 2024. The final list however is subject to change due to several other factors.

Key features of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Paris this year with the Olympics aims to set new standards in sustainability and innovation. According to the news release, the Games will include “urban sports” like breakdancing, sport climbing and skateboarding as a reflection of how global sports are changing. This year Olympics are likely to be a visually stunning event with the opening ceremony on the Seine River reflecting Paris’ cultural and artistic heritage.

The athletes in the Caribbean have been training to do all they can on that international Platform of Paris Olympics. Caribbean players on this global platform are set to return with great victories that will live in history to inspire future generations.