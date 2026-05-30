Jamaica: Taxi operator shot dead in suspected targeted attack in Linstead

Police believe he was specifically targeted after a gunman exited a Nissan AD Wagon and opened fire while he waited for passengers in his taxi.

Jamaica: A 48-year-old taxi operator was shot and killed in a suspected targeted attack along the Zepherton main road in Linstead, St Catherine, on Thursday morning, May 28. Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the gunman involved in the fatal shooting.

The victim has been identified as Roger Arnold, also known as 'Kevin', resident of Golden Grove district in St Ann, who was killed in a targeted ambush.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Thursday morning, at around 6:30 a.m. at a location popularly known as "Ochi Bus Stop" along the Zepherton main road in Linstead, when the victim was seated in his taxi.

Reportedly, the victim, a taxi operator, was seated in his taxi at an area commonly called 'Ochi Bus Stop' along the roadway, waiting for the passengers when suddenly a Nissan AD Wagon carrying few people arrived at the location.

On arrival at the location, the vehicle pulled up near the victim and from which one man carrying a firearm in his hand exited the vehicle and opened fire in the victim's direction. The victim was struck multiple times in the torso and became unconscious while being seated in the driver’s seat.

After that man entered the vehicle again and left the scene in an unknown direction, following which the nearby immediately contacted the emergency health personnel and police officers. But due to the worsening condition of the victim, the people did not wait further and transported the man to the Linstead Hospital, in a private vehicle where he was pronounced dead.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the motive behind the attack. Officers also processed the scene to collect evidence and recovered multiple spent shells from the scene.

Authorities stated that the investigators believe or are suspicious that the victim Arnold was specifically targeted by the attackers as the attackers did not steal his vehicle nor took his possessions or valuable items after the attack.

The Linstead Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is currently investigating the matter and tracking leads to identify the Nissan AD Wagon and the men inside.