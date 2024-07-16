Four-member team to represent Dominica at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Four-member team has been announced to represent Dominica at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics Games

Roseau, Dominica: Four-member team has been announced to represent Dominica at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics Games. The team of athletes consisted of two males and two females, mirrors the gender balance that will be achieved at the Olympics this year.

For the first time in history, Paris 2024 Olympics will have an equal number of men and women competing. It will also represent the first in 24 years that Dominica has competed in another sport besides athletics at the Olympics.

The athletes are Thea Lafond competing in the female triple jump, become the first athlete from Dominica who has qualified for two World Championships and Two Indoor Championship.

Another participant included Dennick Luke who will represent in Paris Olympics by competing in the 800 metre race, Warren Lawrence with the Olympic debut swimming in the males 50m freestyle. He has also competed in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships and recorded the national record.

Jasmine Schofield who is also making her debut swimming in the females 50m freestyle. She has also recently been awarded a World Aquatics Scholarships and will be training at the Thanyapura Training Centre in Thailand starting in September.

The Dominican team will be led by Chef de Mission Mr. Woodrow Lawrence, supported by Team Leader, Brendan Wiliams and Olympic Attache, Shelly-Ann Meade. The Athletics Coach Aaron Gadson, Swimming Coach, Gino Deflorian, Francilia Agar Schofield, Swimming Coach for the Panam Mulhouse Camp, Press Attache, Garvin Richards will also join the team to visit to Paris for Olympics 2024.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will commence with an opening ceremony on July 26, 2024 and officially end on August 11, 2024. Paris is the main host city with select event held in surrounding cities in France.

The games will feature 329 events in 32 sports with 206 nationals and over 10,672 participating athletes.

The announcement of the four-member team has been made by Dominica Olympic Committee on Monday.