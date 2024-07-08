Saint Lucian swimmer Jayhan Odlum Smith selected for Paris Olympics 2024

Jayhan Odlum Smith- a 22-year-old swimmer has been selected to represent Saint Lucia in the upcoming Paris Olympics

Castries, Saint Lucia: Jayhan Odlum Smith- a 22-year-old swimmer has been selected to represent Saint Lucia in the upcoming Paris Olympics. He was named after he recently set new national records for the 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle in Olympic Solidarity Scholarship in France.

The Paris Olympics 2024 will kickstart on July 26, 2024, and will run through August 11, 2024, with the participation of numerous countries from across the globe. Saint Lucia will also be represented by several athletes such as Julien Alred, Luc Chevrier and Michael Joseph.

Odlum-Smith is known for his exceptional swimming skills and represented Saint Lucia at several global stage. He has also remained 2022 Caribbean Games 50m butterfly champion, eyeing at the gold medal in Olympics.

Besides this, he also secured bronze medal in the 100m freestyle in the inaugural Caribbean Games which was held in Guadeloupe last year. He has recorded the best time of 50.60 seconds in his event, which was just over two seconds off the Olympic Qualification Time.

Notably, the time has been recorded as the fastest for any swimmer from the Organization of Eastern Caribbean State (OECS). He also competed in the men’s 50m butterfly event at the 2017 World Aquatics Championship.

He also competed for Saint Lucia at World Aquatics Championships.

The swimming events at the 2024 Olympic Games will be held from July 27, 2024 to August 9, 2024 which will include Pool Events, scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 4, 2024 at Paris La Defence Arena.

In addition to that, the heats of the men’s 100m freestyle is scheduled to be held on July 30, 2024 from 5: 00 am. The athletes have been representing Saint Lucia at the Olympic Games since 2000 and securing several accolades.

The veteran athlete Danielle Beaubrun has turned out to be only Saint Lucian swimmer to participate in the games for multiple times as she competed in 2008 and 2012.