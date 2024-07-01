Carey McLeod qualified for Paris Olympics defeating two-time champion Tajay Gayle

Carey McLeod, who was placed fourth in the last year's World Championships won the national long jump title in the junior and senior championships held on Saturday at the National Stadium, with an impressive leap of 8.38 metre.

Wayne Pinnock, who secured a second position gave a tough competition to McLeod by jumping 8.27 metres high. Whereas, Shawn-D Thompson finished third with a mark of 8.08 metres.

Notably, the two-time champion Tajay Gayle, finished in fourth position with a leap of 7.98 metres.

McLeod’s performance not only won him the national championship, but demonstrated his capacity to excel in the upcoming Paris Olympics to which he qualified.

McLeod has also been ranked among the top ten triple jumpers in NCAA indoor history by winning the men’s triple jump at the SEC Championships in Fayetteville with a mark of 17.17m

The Jamaica National Senior and Junior Championships, which was in talks since days came to an end this Sunday. Throughout the event, the athletes demonstrated their abilities amid strong competition and got qualified for the Paris Olympics.

Several other athletes including Shericka Jackson, Kishane Thompson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Gabby Thompson, Bryon Levell, Romario Hines, Rasheed Broadbell and many others got qualified for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Amid the qualifications, the last night was also disappointing for Team Jamaica as they failed to meet the qualifying standards needed for participation in the 4x400M relay event.

Apart this, the speed queen of Jamaica, Elaine Thompson-Herah will not be seen in this year’s Paris Olympics as she is suffering from a Ankle Injury. The 31-year-old athlete sustained the injury during the New York City Grand Prix in early June. Her absence in the Olympics will be felt deeply.

The Paris Olympics are going to take place form 26 July 2024 to 11th August 2024 in France. The event is all set to take place and this time the event has taken a new leap by organizing the opening ceremony outside the sports stadium. This year’s opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on the Seine River, with 10,000+ athletes being serenaded in designed boats for their respective countries.