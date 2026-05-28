Belize Police Launch Manhunt for Special Patrol Officer After Freetown Road Altercation

Police said CCTV footage from a Belize City gas station shows a violent altercation involving Special Patrol Officer Lewis Pascasio, who is now wanted after fleeing the scene.

Belize: The Belize Police Department has launched a manhunt for Special Patrol Officer Lewis Pascasio, who remains at large following a violent confrontation with fellow officers over the weekend.

Police confirmed the development on Tuesday, May 26 and said the incident is under investigation.

According to police reports, the incident took place over the weekend, in the parking lot of the Puma Gas Station on Freetown Road, where a verbal dispute between Special Patrol Officer Lewis Pascasio and his fellow colleagues turned violent and escalated into a physical altercation.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on Saturday, 23 May, when the suspect PC Lewis Pascasio allegedly ran a red light while driving in Belize City, following which the other officers who observed the violation stopped him.

Upon stopping the suspect, the other officers, including Officer Jose Mejia, intercepted Pascasio and made him aware about the violation following which a verbal and tense argument escalated between the officers in the parking lot of the Puma Gas Station on Freetown Road.

The incident which initially began as a verbal dispute or argument quickly turned into a violent and physical altercation after Pascasio initiated a physical violence and attacked one of his colleagues, officer Mejia first by striking.

The physical altercation resulted in injuries to both officer Mejia and Pascasio himself who sustained minor injuries during the struggle before he managed to break free and escape the scene of the altercation.

Following which the officers filed a complaint of their mate and reported the incident to the higher authorities, which triggered an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers reviewed the CCTV footage of Puma Gas Station's security cameras which captured the entire brawl and led to criminal charges against the officer Lewis Pascasio.

Since then the officers are actively searching for Pascasio, who has a history of public controversy, and remains at large as fellow officers work to take him into custody. The officers are urging the officer to surrender himself while also urging people to assist.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stacy Smith also confirmed the incident and stated that senior leadership thoroughly reviewed the camera footage and have prepared criminal charges against the constable following a formal complaint.