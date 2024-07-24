‘Snoop Dogg’ to be the final torchbearer at Paris Olympics 2024

American rapper and actor is all set to be the final torchbearer at the Paris Olympics 2024. The rapper is all set to be the highlight of the world's much awaited sport's event.

America’s renowned rapper and actor Calvin Broadus, commonly known as “Snoop Dogg” is all set to be the star of the much-awaited biggest day in the sport’s community, The Paris Olympics 2024. The star is reportedly going to be the final torchbearer at the opening ceremony of the event this Friday.

The Paris Olympics, which are scheduled to commence on 26th July will honour Snoop Dogg as he will carry the torch throughout the neighbourhood of Saint-Denis in Paris. Reportedly, the Saint-Denis will be the final stop of the Olympic flame’s journey until it reaches the Eiffel Tower.

The Olympic torch which started its journey in May 2024 has been carried across France by a variety of personalities, including former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, Formula One racer Charles Leclerc, and actress Halle Berry.

In Saint-Denis, the US artist will be accompanied by other torchbearers such as French actress Laetitia Casta and French rapper MC Solaar.

However, this is not where it ends as the American rapper will also be performing officially coverage of the event. According to the organisers, Snoop will provide regular reports of all the events and he will also be visiting several iconic landmarks in the city. The famous rapper and actor also shared the news of his participation in the Olympics over his social media.

This is to be noted that the event which is scheduled to commence this Friday will be one of its kind. The outdoor ceremony, which is expected to be the greatest yet in terms of attendance and geographical spread, will kick off 16 days of sports events across the city and beyond.

Reportedly, this year event will host A total of 10,500 athletes representing 206 countries. There are 35 venues allocated distribute 329 gold medals across a total of 32 sports.

Moreover, as there are protests going on currently against the ban of Israeli athletes in the Olympics due to ongoing conflicts with Palestine. Reportedly, the players from Israel will receive a special security from the Israeli government.