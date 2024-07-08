Trinidad and Tobago: 17 players finalized to participate at the Paris Olympics

17 players from Trinidad and Tobago are all set to rock at the Paris Olympics. According to the sources, ten men and seven women will represent Trinidad and Tobago in three sport including athletics, cycling, and swimming.

The Olympic committee announced the complete list of players who are going to represent the twin island nation at the Olympic games.

Keshorn Walcott, the 2012 Olympic javelin throw champion, will lead the team for the men, with Commonwealth Games champion Jereem Richards.

Michelle-Lee Ahye, a finalist in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m women’s relays at the 2016 Olympics, will lead the women’s team.

According to the reports, the leading team will travel along a dedicated team of officials and coaches including manager Dexter Voisin, Chef De Mission Lovie Santana- Duke, and Chief medical officer Rudranath Ramsawak.

Keston Bledman, who is a 4x100m gold and silver medallist will travel along with Charles Joseph, Ismael Mastrapa and Dexter Browne to Paris as an athletics coach.

The Paris Olympics are all set to start from 26th July 2024and run till 11th August 2024. The event this time has taken a new leap by holding the opening ceremony outside the sports stadium. This year’s opening ceremony is set to take place on the Seine River, with 10,000+ participants accompanied in specially built boats representing their individual countries.

The complete list of players, officials, coaches and medical officers is detailed below;

Cycling:

Nicholas Paul

Kwesi Browne

Swimming:

Dylan Carter – 50m and 100m Freestyle

Zuri Ferguson- Backstroke 100m

Athletics:

Michelle-Lee Ahye – 100m & 4×100 relay

Leah Bertrand- 100m & 4×100 relay

Sole Frederick- 4×100 relay

Akilah Lewis- 4×100 relay

Sanaa Frederick – 4×100 relay (Reserve)

Portious Warren- Shot Put

Keshorn Walcott- Javelin

Jereem Richards- 200m, 400m & 4×400 relay

Devin Augustine- 100m

Jaden Marchan- 4×400 relay

Shakeem Mc Kay- 4×400 relay

Renny Quow- 4×400 relay

Elijah Joseph- 4×400 relay (Reserve)

Medical

Chief Medical Officer – Rudranath Ramsawak

Physiotherapist- Verne Alleyne

Physiotherapist -Alban Merepeza

Massage therapist- Keisha Fraser

Massage therapist -Brent Elder

Welfare Officer- Maria Thomas

Officials

Manager -Dexter Voisin

Coach -Keston Bledman

Coach- Charles Joseph

Coach – Ismael Mastrapa

Manager -Rowena Williams

Mechanic -Elisha Greene

Manager – Tracy Montrichard-Carter

Coach -Dexter Browne