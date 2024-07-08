Trinidad and Tobago: 17 players finalized to participate at the Paris Olympics

17 players from Trinidad and Tobago are all set to rock at the Paris Olympics. According to the sources, ten men and seven women will represent Trinidad and Tobago in three sport including athletics, cycling, and swimming.
The Olympic committee announced the complete list of players who are going to represent the twin island nation at the Olympic games.
Keshorn Walcott, the 2012 Olympic javelin throw champion, will lead the team for the men, with Commonwealth Games champion Jereem Richards.
Michelle-Lee Ahye, a finalist in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m women’s relays at the 2016 Olympics, will lead the women’s team.
According to the reports, the leading team will travel along a dedicated team of officials and coaches including manager Dexter Voisin, Chef De Mission Lovie Santana- Duke, and Chief medical officer Rudranath Ramsawak.
Keston Bledman, who is a 4x100m gold and silver medallist will travel along with Charles Joseph, Ismael Mastrapa and Dexter Browne to Paris as an athletics coach.
The Paris Olympics are all set to start from 26th July 2024and run till 11th August 2024. The event this time has taken a new leap by holding the opening ceremony outside the sports stadium. This year’s opening ceremony is set to take place on the Seine River, with 10,000+ participants accompanied in specially built boats representing their individual countries.
The complete list of players, officials, coaches and medical officers is detailed below;
Cycling:
Nicholas Paul
Kwesi Browne
Swimming:
Dylan Carter – 50m and 100m Freestyle
Zuri Ferguson- Backstroke 100m
Athletics:
Michelle-Lee Ahye – 100m & 4×100 relay
Leah Bertrand- 100m & 4×100 relay
Sole Frederick- 4×100 relay
Akilah Lewis- 4×100 relay
Sanaa Frederick – 4×100 relay (Reserve)
Portious Warren- Shot Put
Keshorn Walcott- Javelin
Jereem Richards- 200m, 400m & 4×400 relay
Devin Augustine- 100m
Jaden Marchan- 4×400 relay
Shakeem Mc Kay- 4×400 relay
Renny Quow- 4×400 relay
Elijah Joseph- 4×400 relay (Reserve)
Medical
Chief Medical Officer – Rudranath Ramsawak
Physiotherapist- Verne Alleyne
Physiotherapist -Alban Merepeza
Massage therapist- Keisha Fraser
Massage therapist -Brent Elder
Welfare Officer- Maria Thomas
Officials
Manager -Dexter Voisin
Coach -Keston Bledman
Coach- Charles Joseph
Coach – Ismael Mastrapa
Manager -Rowena Williams
Mechanic -Elisha Greene
Manager – Tracy Montrichard-Carter
Coach -Dexter Browne