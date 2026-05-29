Trinidad and Tobago: Gary Griffith Challenges Minister Alexander Over TTPS Debt Claims

Trinidad and Tobago: Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith on May 28 challenged Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander over claims related to debt within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, accusing him of attempting to damage the organisation’s reputation.

On Thursday, May 28, Gary Griffith posted a video message published on his official social media platforms, including his verified Facebook Page, calling out Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, for his reckless public statements.

The former Police Commissioner stated in his video that “If you have the courage, call my name publicly, instead of hiding behind the vague insinuations and references. He further stated that “stop making people confused and name or identify me directly if you were referring to me in your recent comments over debt accusations.”

He also challenged Alexander to back up the assertions with verifiable facts and evidence rather than hiding behind sweeping, anonymous accusations. Griffith further accused Alexander of misunderstanding or deliberately misrepresenting how the Police Service operates, emphasizing that no Commissioner of Police can independently make the organization fall into debt without oversight, approvals, procurement procedures and financial controls.

According to Griffith, this is not the first he has been accused of something as he stressed that during his tenure some major accusations were imposed related to body cameras, X-ray vehicle scanning equipment and the controversial hockey field and astroturf facility.

He further questioned Alexander’s leadership, asking him “what major crime-fighting achievements have you made or delivered since being appointed as Minister of Homeland Security?”

“What have you built? What issue have you fixed? What have you introduced beyond noise, excuses and political theatre?” Griffith further questioned.

At the end of his video message, a former top police official claimed that he helped Alexander when nobody was on his side, reminding him that he promoted Alexander when other officers were against it. Lastly he called Alexander “ungrateful.”

Reportedly, the intense blowout stems from a recent public incident where the Minister Alexander, made some public remarks on the Former Police Commissioner Gary, claiming that “a former top police official left the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) heavily burdened by debt.”