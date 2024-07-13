St. Kitts and Nevis announces final list of players for Paris Olympics 2024

The St. Kitts Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) has announced the team SKN going to represent the country this year in Paris Olympics.

St. Kitts and Nevis: As the Paris Olympics approach for the 2024 season, the St. Kitts Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) has announced the team SKN going to represent the country this year in Olympics.

The team consists Troy Nisbett, a 15-years-old swimming sensation, is the first ever player to represent SKN in aquatic championship. Troy, during the qualifying rounds just missed the qualifying score with a mere difference. Nisbett was then accepted under universality marking a great achievement for him through his dedication, and hard work.

Apart that, Nisbett has spent the last two years preparing and competing in events throughout the Caribbean. Most notably, he participated in the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships in the Bahamas in March 2024 and the World Championships in Doha in February 2024 which prepared him for this for international event.

Naquille Harris, the national Men’s 100-metre champion will join Nisbett in this highly anticipated sports event. Harris is also a standout sprinter from the University of Cincinnati. Harris, a 22-years-old athlete, showcased an outstanding performance by setting new records this year in the Olympic trials.

Harris has also earned a ACC- All Conference accolade this year as he finished on the second position in the 60-metre dash.

Finally, the team SKN will be honoured by Zahria Allers-Liburd, who is a rising star in women’s sprinting also holds a 100-metre title in the Saint Kitts and Nevis Women’s Category. Her remarkable performance this year by beating her own personal bests in the qualifiers stands out her as the perfect candidate for this year’s Olympic.

She scored a personal best of 7.52 in the 60-meter at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational in January and 53.82 in the 400m at the Badger’s Windy City Invitational in February.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 26, 2024, and run until August 11, 2024. The event has taken a fresh turn this season, with the opening ceremony taking place outside the sports arena. This year’s opening ceremony will take place on the Seine River, with 10,000+ participants escorted by specially made boats representing their respective countries.