Trinidad Farmer Found Dead in Gran Couva Pig Pen, Police Probe Ongoing

A farmer was discovered by his son inside a pig pen in Gran Couva after failing to return home, with police investigating a possible accidental fall pending autopsy results.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 66-year-old man was found dead on Sunday morning, May 24, inside his pig pen in Gran Couva after he failed to return home the previous day. His son made the discovery.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are treating it as a suspected accidental fall. An official autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.

The victim has been identified as Matthew Fullerton, a resident of Temple Street, Gran Couva, Trinidad and Tobago. He was a local livestock farmer who used to manage, take care of animals in Pepper Village.

According to police reports, the man was found lying motionless on the ground by his son on Sunday morning, at around 7:45 a.m., inside the pig shed, during an organized search after the victim failed to return home.

Reportedly, the 66-year-old man left his home on Temple Street, Gran Couva, on Saturday, 23 May, at approximately 4:30 p.m., to travel to Pepper Village to look after or manage his livestock.

As the night progressed everything was good but an alarm was raised when Fullerton failed to return home that evening, following which the family members of him got worried and organized a search party and checked his routine routes and properties.

Despite the family’s continuous efforts to locate him, he was nowhere to be found, however on Sunday morning, 24 May, at around 7:45 a.m., after searching all the areas, Fullerton’s son entered the pig shed in Pepper Village to see.

Upon entering the pig shed, the victim’s son discovered his father who was lying completely motionless on the ground inside, following which he called his other family members, who later contacted and reported the incident to the officers.

Acting on the reports, the police officers and a District Medical Officer visited the scene, and on arrival they checked the victim and observed a minor injury to the back of Fullerton’s head, which they believed to have resulted from a fall.

The officers then moved the body of the victim to the San Fernando mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the victim’s death.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are actively working to piece together the event to determine whether any foul play is involved or not.