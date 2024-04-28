Kirani James from Grenada gearing up for Paris Olympics 2024, expresses pleasure

Kirani James from Grenada has been gearing up for his fourth Olympic medal after being qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024.

He outlined his preparations for the Olympic Games 2024 and said that he has been practicing well and does not put too much pressure on myself. James added,” I’ve lasted this long by ensuring that I take care of myself, and my body, and just trying not to put too much pressure on myself.”

He further noted that he is blessed to have an opportunity and represent Grenada on several international stages. James mentioned,” Maybe I’m just blessed to be who I am and to be a part of the sport. Even the opportunity to be here is a blessing for me.”

Notably, he will be the first male from Grenada who will participate in the 400-meter athlete’s category for Paris Olympics Games 2024.

James opened his season on Sunday at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix at the Flora Duffy Stadium in Devonshire. The meet will be considered as Kirani James’ first competitive outing since the closing of the 2023 season after his victory at the Diamond League finals in Eugene, Oregon.

He will be challenged by Asa Guevara of Trinidad and Tobago, Demish Gaye and Jaheel Hyde of Jamaica, Alonzo Russell of The Bahamas, and Elija Godwin and Daeqwan Butler of the United States.

The 31-year-old won gold in London, silver in Rio, and bronze in Tokyo.

The fans across Track and field have been showing excitement for Kirani James and eagerly waiting for the Paris Olympics 2024. One added that the athlete will represent Grenada on the international stage and make the country proud again in the athletic field.

People referred to him “star in the athletic field” who has always inspired the generations about sports across the world. Kirani James will make his highly anticipated return to the stadium named after he competed at home in Grenada for the first time since 2017.