Over 4,000 voters apply to reconfirm status in first month: PM Skerrit

Roseau, Dominica: Over 4,000 eligible voters have applied for reconfirmation of their voting status as part of the wider electoral reform process. It is now underway in Dominica with confirmation expected to play a critical role in shaping a more accurate and credible electoral register.

It mandates how electors must verify their eligibility and give the commission authority to remove unconfirmed names from the list. PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit explained the entire process of the voting and added that the right to vote is one of the most freedoms they possess.

“A right that generations before us fought hard to secure and protect. The Registration of Electors Act 2025, is a key pillar of electoral reform and modernization, requires all registered voters to confirm their registration with the electoral office during the 12 month period ending October 14, 2026.”

He further said that the confirmation process is vital to maintaining an accurate and transparent voters list, ensuring that every eligible Dominican can freely exercise the right to vote when election time comes.

Prime Minister Skerrit called on citizens to make time to confirm their voter states. “The Electoral office has reported that over 4,000 voters have already applied for confirmation of their registration as electors during the first month of the process. I urge every citizen whether residing here in Dominica or abroad to take a few moments to confirm your registration.”

He added that those who are residing abroad will have to come into Dominica to get confirmed as required by the law. He also urged that people must visit the nearest enrollment centre in their respective constituency. People have to follow the simple steps provided and ensure that their name remains on the voters’ list.

Prime Minister Skerrit also addressed the concerns that have been raised since the commencement of the reconfirmation process.

“Regarding the identification documents required for registration or confirmation, parliament through the registration of electors act 2025 provided a clear and affordable alternative for persons without a government issued ID such as a passport, driver’s license, or social security card,” said the prime minister.

He shed light on the regulation 8 which allows without a government issued ID seeking to have his or her name entered on the voter’s register that is to register as a voter as a first-time person voting to use an affidavit of identity together with the person’s certificate of birth and a passport size photograph certified by a justice of peace.

These ID requirements were also provided for with respect to applicants for confirmation in SRO number 27 of 2025 issued by the electoral commission on July 24, 2025.

PM Skerrit explained that while those arrangements were fair, just and consistent with the objectives of electoral reform, the electoral commission made a decision to issue SRO number 39 of 2025.

PM Skerrit noted, “On October 14, 2025, one day before the confirmation period began, the commission in its own deliberate judgement issued SRO number 39 of 2025, removing the affidavit of identity together with the person’s certificate of birth and the certified passport size photograph as an acceptable alternative method of identification for confirmation.”

Meanwhile, the prime minister completed his confirmation process along with Melissa Skerrit at the electoral office on Thursday.