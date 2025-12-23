interCaribbean Airways lands in St Kitts from San Juan for the first time

A welcome ceremony, complete with a cannon salute, was held at Kayan Jet terminal to celebrate the launch of the new strategic air bridge with officials and tourism stakeholders in attendance.

Caribbean: interCaribbean Airways landed in St Kitts and Nevis with its inaugural flight from San Juan on Sunday at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport. The flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays at 17:20 p.m. from San Juan and on Thursdays and Sundays at 08:30 a.m. from St. Kitts.

In order to celebrate the direct service, a welcome ceremony was held at the Kayan Jet private terminal, where government officials, tourism stakeholders and airline executives gathered to mark the commencement of this strategic air bridge. The airline was welcomed with the cannon salute.

The airways has begun its direct flights between St. Kitts' Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport and Puerto Rico's Luis Munoz Marin International Airport. "This is how St. Kitts welcomes a new route," InterCaribbean Airways posted on its social media.

"Last night our inaugural San Juan to St. Kitts flight touched down to a water cannon salute, [Masquerades] in full colour, speeches, cake and a whole lot of Caribbean warmth. SJU to SKB is officially here," the Turks & Caicos Islands airline posted.

InterCaribbean Airways also operates flights between St. Kitts' Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport and Barbados' Grantley International Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

InterCaribbean Airways, formerly known as Air Turks & Caicos, is a regional airline based in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Overseas Territory. The airline offers scheduled passenger flights and charter flight services from its hub in Providenciales International Airport.

Since its launch in 1991, its travel destinations have expanded to multiple Caribbean islands including Antigua, The Bahamas, St. Kitts, Barbados, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia and St. Maarten.

Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, expressed her sentiments about the transformative nature of this new route:

"This service provides a direct non-stop link for our Puerto Rican travelers, recognizing the deep cultural and economic importance of this regional market. By utilizing San Juan as a critical strategic hub, we can now seamlessly capture traffic from major long-haul carriers across North America and Europe."

Speaking on the carrier's commitment to the region, 𝐋𝐲𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐫, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬, underscored the broader mission of the airline: “Today, we added another bridge across the Caribbean Sea. This nonstop service between San Juan and St. Kitts connects two extraordinary destinations in just over an hour."

It is considered an opening for new opportunities for families, businesses, and travelers across the region.