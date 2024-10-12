St Peter’s Festival opens with food fair, welcome families to enjoy fun games

The winners of the races were also awarded the grand prize of $300 and other prizes.

St Kitts and Nevis: The St. Peter’s Festival has been launched with the official opening and family food fair last weekend where families came out to enjoy with children in St Kitts and Nevis. Playing and laughing together, the families and the community members participated in the church service at the culmination of the opening ceremony on October 6, 2024.

Under the theme- “One Community Moving with Togetherness,” the festival was filled with an action-packed lineup of diverse races including 100m race, 4-legged race, 3-legged race, wheelbarrow race, lime and spoon, dog and bone, and tug of war in the opening. The winners of the races were also awarded the grand prize of $300 and other prizes.

Festival Schedule

The festival has continued with the 7v7 Football League as the four matches kickstarted the tournament on October 8, 2024. A total of eight teams are participating in the tournament including Jungle Boyz, RRR Nation, Duntalk FC, Uptown South, Douglas Ballerz, Fire FC, Freedom Fighters, Factory Boyz, and Crown Prints Supreme.

The tournament will run through October 22, 2024, at Atiba Erasto Harris Sporting Complex, St Kitts. Now, four matches will be held today, on October 15 and October 17, 2024.

Cricket League T20 also started in the St Peter’s Festival on October 9, 2024, where five teams including RRR Nation, Young Guns, Cricket Brothers, Jaguars, Envy Strikers will compete against each for the prize money of $1500.

The schedule for the league matches have been unveiled by the authorities as two matches between RRR Nation and Young Guns, Jaguars and Cricket Brothers were held at the Sporting Complex, St Kitts.

On October 11, 2024, the first match was held between Envy Strikers and Jaguars and the second match was held between Young Guns and Cricket Brothers. Now, the matches will be held on October 16, 2024 between Cricket Brothers and RRR Nations and Envy Strikers and Young Guns.

The registration for the Community Health Walk and Exercise Session has also been opened, featuring the community members to “Walk for Peace” on October 12, 2024. The citizens will be out early on Saturday morning for the warm-up session at 5 am. It will feature a fun morning connecting neighbours, friends and family.

The individual registration will be issued for $50, the groups of 5 will be registered for $230 and the groups of 10 will be registered for $1450. The shirt, bag, bottle, water and breakfast will be on sale during the walk.

On October 13, 2024, the elderly appreciation event will welcom elder generation of St Peter’s who will enjoy some happy moments of their lives. Several of them will also be honoured with special appreciation for their exceptional contribution towards society.

Jouvert Morning will entertain the audience on October 19, 2024, featuring the performances of the local artistes and musicians. Frieye Concert is all set to welcome “Pablo YG” for the first time in St Kitts and Nevis on October 25, 2024 at 9 pm.

The tickets for the early birds will be available at $75 until October 12, 2024, while, the Physical Tickets will be available at Champions Bar at Port Zante, All B’s Snackette at Douglas Estate, and Family Shack at Lower Money Hill.

The regular ticket for the concert will cost $100 and the ticket at gate will be available at $120.

The St. Peter’s Festival will serve as a platform to display hidden talents of the younger generation of St Kitts and Nevis with the Miss St Peter’s Queen Pageant. Under the theme- “Crime Prevention”, the participants will compete in the cultural showcase at St Peters Basketball Court.

Four contestants including Taeja Tate, Mikenxe Powell, Anecia Sutton and Keyah James will participate in the event. The first contestant will be sponsored by Radiology Diagnostic Centre, second contestant will be sponsored by ELCO LTD, third contestant will be sponsored by Senses by Sakoda, and the last contestant will be sponsored by Mr Atiba Harris and Family.

St. Peter’s Festival

St. Peter’s Festival is an annual event which is considered as the cultural extravaganza to bring the people of the community together. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended wishes to the committee for their dedication and hard work in hosting the event.