interCaribbean Airways expands services to Barbados with new routes

Barbados: interCaribbean Airways is all set to expand its operations of the flights for Barbados with new nonstop routes, beginning March 8, 2026. The new step will also increase frequencies across its countries, creating new opportunities for the country as well as for its citizens.

The expansion adds five new nonstop destinations from Barbados, Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI). The destination included Tortola, Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport (EIS); Providenciales, Howard Hamilton International Airport (PLS); Port of Spain, Piarco International Airport (POS); Georgetown, Eugene F. Correia International Airport (OGL); and St. Maarten, Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM).

The airline will operate nonstop service to Tortola three times per week. The service to Providenciales from Barbados will be operated three times per week. It will be operated to Port of Spain four times per week, Georgetown (Ogle) three times per week and St. Maarten two times per week.

The new Tortola and Providenciales services connect to Barbados, giving travelers convenient access and onward connections throughout the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

The Trinidad service marks interCaribbean's entry into one of the Caribbean's largest markets. The new nonstop routes generate over 20 new one-stop connecting services through Barbados, all operating multiple times weekly.

interCaribbean is also increasing frequencies on key routes from Barbados. As per the airline, the service to Kingston, Jamaica will increase to four times per week, service to St. Kitts will increase to five times per week, services to Antigua will increase to 10 times per week while service to Georgetown will increase to 11 times per week in addition to the Ogle flights.

interCaribbean Airways also started the service for the first between St Kitts and San Juan. The airline plans this service as part of a wider network strengthening effort. By expanding flights from its Tortola hub, interCaribbean aims to facilitate seamless regional travel for passengers across the Caribbean. These flights are now open for booking via the airline’s official website or through travel agents.