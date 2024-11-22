Watch: Viral Video shows disturbing act, social media misinterprets one as Allen Chastanet

The viral video shows the individual engaging in an inappropriate dance with one of the dancers in the stadium while watching the cricket match.

Saint Lucia: A video is going viral on social media, depicting an obscene and disturbing act. The video shows two individuals dancing in a cricket stadium, with social media users judging one of them to be Saint Lucia's leader of the Opposition, Allan Chastanet.

The viral video shows the individual engaging in an inappropriate dance with one of the dancers in the stadium while watching the cricket match.

Users are mistaking an elderly white man for Allen Chastanet due to his similar appearance with the leader. The man has white-grey hair and a similar body type as that of the political leader. However, the face of the individual is not clearly visible in the video that is creating buzz.

A user on social media out of curiosity wrote, Is that Chastanet? while to his reply another user said that he was thinking the same.

Although, the video is showcasing both of them enjoying their time and having fun during the cricket match, social media is split between a group supporting them and other against the act.

A user sarcastically commented that the old man is having the best time of his life as he wrote, “man living his best life. I like it. All the people that speak in the comments, boot the wall. The person could simply not stay and dance with the man, and go about their business. But they stayed, so they having a good time.”

Another user stated that people need to lighten up and enjoy the moment. “You all to serious that's something you all want to bash choops some of you need to lighten up and enjoy a moment of laughter,” the user wrote.

However, in reply to her comment another user said that she should do something to make people laugh and talk than just commenting.

While many users on social media are joking about the situation, a social media user stands unique among them expressing her rage on the act.

“I would have shaken that man off my "cultural ass" once he started to tap me as if he were riding his stallion!!! I don't care who he is, this is not Carnival celebration but then again had it not been for the videographer she might not have known. I suppose he was having fun the best way he knows how,” she wrote.

Notably, the video which is making the rounds on social media is said to be from the recent T20 matches played between the West Indies and England during England’s Tour of the West Indies. Although some users misinterpret the individual in the video as Allen Chastanet, it appears that he is not the same person, despite the resemblance to the Opposition leader.