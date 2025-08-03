Arima Shooting: Two young men killed, one Injured, two missing after ambush near stolen vehicle

According to police reports, the fatal shooting that claimed the lives of two teenagers from Zone 8, Mount Zion, Arima, occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30.

Trinidad and Tobago: A deadly shooting incident in Arima leaves 2 teenagers identified as 21-year-old Kershawn Edwards and 17-year-old Kimani Dyer dead and 1 adult aged 25 in critical condition.

According to police reports, the shooting incident that left two teenagers from Zone 8, Mount Zion, Arima dead occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday July 30. But the officers from the Arima CID only got the report at 11:48 after the 25-year-old was admitted to the hospital with a bullet wound in his right hand.

Reportedly the relatives of the 25-year-old who could not be interrogated due to his condition, told the officers that the 25-year-old had gone on a hunting trip with the two deceased young adults in the forest opposite Punette Extension, Arima.

On Thursday, July 31st at approximately 2:05 a.m. the police officers in collaboration with Northern Division Task Force launched a search party at the farm located on the western side of Demerara Road, Arima.

And discovered the bodies of the deceased Edwards and Dyer, riddled with multiple bullet wounds. The two deceased teenagers were discovered along a dirt road in a bushy area near a partially scrapped white Nissan AD Wagon.

In investigations the officers discovered that the vehicle was stolen at gunpoint two days back on Tuesday, July 29th. According to the evidence at the crime scene the officers believe that while the three were in the process of scrapping the vehicle along Demerara Road.

5 unknown gunmen ambushed them, firing gunshots as the crime scene was found with thirty-four 9mm spent shells, one 5.56mm spent shell, and two live 9mm rounds.

The police were also informed on Wednesday, July 30th that the mother of the robbery victim had received a ransom message from the man believed to be in prison demanding $8,000 in exchange for the return of the stolen vehicle.

Reportedly there were 5 men who were scrapping the vehicle when the shooting happened and only the 3, with one injured and 2 dead are accounted for while 2 more men are still missing.

Investigations into the case are still ongoing with officers of the Arima CID, Homicide Bureau (Region 2), Arima Police Station, and SERU responding at the scene.