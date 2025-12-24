PM Skerrit clarifies impact of US visa proclamation on Dominican nationals

PM Skerrit emphasized that no existing US visas will be revoked and Dominican nationals with valid visas can continue to travel as usual.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit denied the reports of the suspension of the US proclamation and noted that the discussions are ongoing on visa restrictions for Dominican nationals with the authorities. He announced that the first formal review will take place 90 days after January 1, 2026 and the measures will remain in effect.

PM Skerrit shed light on the engagements that were held between the government of Dominica and the US. He said the government has worked closely with the authorities in the US to address all concerns raised regarding the Citizenship by Investment programme (CBI).

On October 14, 2025, Dominica became the first OECS Member State to enact comprehensive legislative reforms to its CBI Programme. The reforms included enhanced and enforceable residency requirements, stricter controls on name changes, strengthened due diligence and background checks, increased financial transparency and expanded powers to revoke citizenship and recall passports where necessary.

In addition to that, the establishment of an independent regulatory authority has also been adopted by the government of Dominica. These measures reflect Dominica’s commitment to operating the programme at the highest international standards and in full alignment with US and international security expectations.

Following extensive exchanges with US authorities, the government has also received significant clarifications. PM Skerrit said that the clarification reaffirms the continuity of lawful travel and provides reassurance to students, families, business travellers and others with existing visas.

Importantly, no valid US visas are being revoked as a result of the Proclamation. Applications may continue to be submitted. However, while applications can be made, new visas cannot be issued while the restriction remains in place for those affected by the Proclamation.

He further talked about entry requirements and confirmed that Dominican nationals who hold valid US visas including tourist, business, student and other categories, may continue to travel to the US and its territories as is customary. It is also subject to standard US immigration laws and entry requirements.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit added that the government of Dominica has treated this matter with urgency, seriousness and respect for the sovereignty of the United States. At this time, the Government has not been advised of any new or additional visa application requirements specific to Dominican nationals beyond existing U.S. immigration processes. Should this change, the public will be informed promptly.

The restriction will be applied to:

Dominican citizens who do not hold valid U.S. visas

Does not affect Dominican nationals who already possess valid visas

Does not revoke existing visas

Does not stop visa applications from being submitted

On the question of compliance, the Government of Dominica is confident that the far-reaching legislative and regulatory reforms enacted on October 14, 2025 directly address the issues referenced in the Proclamation, including residency, due diligence, transparency and enforcement.

However, in the interest of partnership and clarity, the Government has formally sought confirmation from U.S. authorities on whether these measures fully satisfy the conditions outlined and whether any additional actions are required.

PM Skerrit added that Dominica values its strong and long-standing relationship with the United States, including close cooperation in maritime security, law enforcement and regional stability.