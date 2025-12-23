Norwegian Epic cancels visit to Curaçao amid Naval Exercises

St Kitts and Nevis: The Norwegian Epic which visited St. Kitts on Saturday cancelled a visit to Willemstad in Curaçao earlier in the week due to naval exercises in the region.

According to a report, the Norwegian Epic dropped its call to the port on December 17, 2025. The decision was communicated to guests by the ship’s captain, who stated that the change was related to military exercise exercises.

Citing guest reports on social media, several authorities added that the captain acted at the request of Norwegian Cruise Line’s management. The report said that Curacao's Minister of Economic Development, Roderick Middelhof, confirmed the cancellation but did not provide a reason for the change.

Sailing from Puerto Rico, the Norwegian Epic offers a seven-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean. After departing from San Juan on Sunday, the 2010-built vessel made a visit to Aruba on Tuesday, 16th December. The ship was then scheduled to sail to Curaçao on Wednesday, 17th December. The ship spent the day at the sea, enhancing the tourism offerings of the country.

With the stop cancelled, the Epic sailed north to Barbados on Friday 18th, making an unscheduled visit to the Port of Bridgetown. The ship visited St. Lucia on Friday 19th and St. Kitts as scheduled on Saturday 20th and returned to San Juan on the 21st.

While the Norwegian Epic skipped its visit to Curaçao, two other ships visited the destination on December 17, 2025. Offering a 30-night cruise to the Amazon and the Caribbean, the Volendam called in Willemstad as scheduled on that day.

In addition to Curaçao, Holland America Line vessel’s itinerary also features visits to destinations in Brazil, French Guiana, Trinidad and more. Sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, the Celebrity Silhouette also visited Curaçao as planned last Wednesday.

The Celebrity Cruises ship is currently offering an eight-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean that also features visits to Aruba and Bonaire.