4.5 magnitude earthquake struck Caribbean

Caribbean: A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Gustavia and St. Barthelemy in the midnight on Saturday (March 29, 2025). At the local time of 12: 53 am, another earthquake of a 4.4 magnitude was recorded 14 km Cul de Sac, Sint Maarten, as reviewed by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

According to the USGS, the weather has impacted the Caribbean Island, posing a threat to the countries. The depth of the quake was 98 km, which was also the subject of the revision, impacting the conditions over the Caribbean Sea. The tremors of the earthquake have also been felt in Sint Maarten, Anguilla, Saba and St Kitts and Nevis.

The cities that were near the epicentre will include Philipsburg, Marigot, Blowing Point Village, Gustavia, The Valley, and Basseterre. The seismologists added that there will be an update on the magnitude; however, the impact could affect the island nations. The details of the epicentre and depth will be made available in some time as more data becomes available.

However, no damage or injuries have been reported so far, and the met department said that there is a need to adopt a cautious approach towards the weather magnitudes in the Caribbean region.

The citizens are asked to remain alert and follow local authorities for official updates. As per the met department, if the citizens felt the quake, then they have to report their experience to help refine seismic data.

In addition to that, two 6.6 magnitude earthquakes have also been recorded across the Caribbean islands near South America. The weather conditions have also indicated the risk of cyclones and tsunami. As per the met department, the conditions were very deep under the sea, which is considered an average condition, resulting in a small tsunami wave with minimal impacts.

The met department added that the citizens are asked to remain cautious and adopt more precautionary measures to secure themselves.