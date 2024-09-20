Grenada: Construction work progressing rapidly at Mon Rush Housing Scheme

The Member of Parliament for St George, Grenada, and the former Minister of Youth, sports and culture, Ron Redhead shared the update on his official social media account where he stated that the construction work has been started on a large scale.

Grenada: The construction work at the Mon Rush Housing Scheme has begun by the housing authority of Grenada. This initiative has been led to refurbish the already built housing facility which was damaged for a while.

“I am happy to announce that large scale repairs of the Mon Rush Housing Scheme multiple units have commenced by the Housing Authority of Grenada, and more engagements will be forthcoming in the future,” he wrote.

While sharing the update, Minister Redhead highlighted that many more projects and engagements will be held in the following days as part of his effort to build a stronger and cherished community for the members to live in.

He shed light that the surrounding localities and parts of the housing scheme will further be upgraded with solar lights. MP Redhead noted that this initiative will help control crime and enhance safety for all the residents who will be residing in the new complex soon.

This is to be noted that, solar lights are set to be used as they are a better and conventional upgrade over traditional street lights due to their longevity and the capability to minimize energy consumption.

The construction at the compound is on a fierce progress and the broken staircases and railings have already been constructed throughout the complex. Remaining are the repair work including the fixing of broken windows, doors, paint job and more. These repairs will be carried out in the coming days as the project aims to complete soon.

Notably, the island nation of Grenada was also devastated by the catastrophically damaging category 5 hurricane Beryl which passed above the island early in July. This led a severe damage in various parts of the country causing a huge deadly damage and leaving several homeless.

This reconstruction effort however will be of great importance to those currently homeless and will provide them a big relief so as they recover from the damage already caused to them.