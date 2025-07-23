Basseterre Desalination Plant in St Kitts and Nevis nears completion

Announced by PM Drew last year, the EC$50 million project aims to produce two million gallons of clean water each day.

St Kitts and Nevis: The construction of the much-awaited Basseterre Desalination Plant is now over 70% completed, as announced by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew. Speaking during a press conference, he said that the plan will soon bring clean, reliable water to thousands of residents across St Kitts and Nevis.

The EC$50 million project was announced by PM Drew last year with an aim to produce two million gallons of potable water daily. It will help in ensuring 24/7 access to safe and reliable water for citizens and residents, marking a key project for St Kitts and Nevis.

The Water Services Department shared an update and added that the plant will provide a sustainable supply of water and serve as a lifeline for residents and businesses across the Federation. It is considered a major component of the government’s strategy to enhance their sustainable island state agenda.

It will also help in eliminating the current water shortages and improving the overall quality of life of the people of St Kitts and Nevis. The plant will also help in enhancing a broader water security strategy that will include enhanced water storage systems, the drilling of additional wells and the identification of new water sources.

A comprehensive system is also being implemented to improve the distribution and efficiency of water delivery, aiming to provide full access to potable water to every household. The large-scale investment is part of the direct response to the ongoing strain on the island’s water resources.

Konris Maynard, Cabinet Minister of St Kitts and Nevis also explained the situation and added that the water aquifers in the Basseterre Valley are under increasing pressure due to reduced rainfall, rising sea levels, and over-extraction.

Due to his, the desalination plant will be considered a critical tool for the continued growth and development of St Kitts and Nevis, stressing the importance of the water in life.