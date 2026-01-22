PM Gaston Browne says upcoming U.S. visit is routine diplomacy, not political interference

Prime Minister Gaston Browne emphasized that the U.S. officials’ visit is a routine diplomatic engagement, not driven by political motives.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne clarified that the forthcoming visit from U.S officials is a routine diplomatic engagement, refuting claims made by the opposition that they orchestrated the upcoming visit as politically motivated intervention.

Over the weekend, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, addressed the opposition assertions regarding role in the upcoming U.S embassy officials visit in the country, citing the claims as "misrepresentation of facts." Browne addressed these claims while speaking on his weekly radio programme known as Browne on Browne.

The opposition’s claims stem from the United States’ announcement made earlier this year, when new visas were suspended for several countries, including Antigua and Barbuda.

During his broadcast, the national leader clarified that the impending visit by United States officials is not a high-level expedition started by the opposition to address visa limitations, but rather a routine diplomatic engagement.

The Prime Minister revealed that the two U.S officials from the Embassy in Barbados are scheduled to arrive in Antigua and Barbuda between the 26th and the 28th of this month. However, according to the Prime Minister, the visiting officers, despite their capabilities and competency, have no authority to either unilaterally affect or alter U.S. visa regulations.

Prime Minister Browne made clear that the officers from the embassy will have a scheduled conversation with members of Cabinet and the Leader of the Opposition.

The Minister assured that visa policy matters as well as international affairs issues are being addressed through the formal and established channels by the government. He further added that the government representatives are active and are having constant engagements with the U.S authorities in Washington D.C. through Ambassador Sir Ronald Sanders.