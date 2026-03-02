Newfield Basketball Court upgraded with improved lighting in St Philip’s North: Randy Baltimore

The Newfield Basketball Court in St Philip’s North has been upgraded with improved lighting and paving to create a safer, more functional space for community sports and youth engagement.

Antigua and Barbuda: A Newfield Basketball Court has been upgraded with improved lighting infrastructure in St Philip’s North. Randy Baltimore, a candidate from the constituency shared the update and said that the court is aimed at enhancing the sporting sector in the community.

He said that the court will be creating a safer and more functional space for the entire community. Baltimore added that the court is already being used as when the entire work will be done, everyone in the community will be benefited.

The upgraded lighting is expected to extend playing hours at the court, allowing teenagers and adults to train, play and then compete later into the evening. It will also be used to improve visibility and safety on the court where communities will enhance their engagements with each other.

The paving work has also improved the playing surface, providing a smoother and more durable court that’s better suited for regular use by young athletes and community members. These upgrades form part of broader efforts by stakeholders to invest in grassroots sports infrastructure and encourage healthy, active lifestyles among residents.

Residents have welcomed news of the improvements, noting that enhanced facilities such as the Newfield court play a vital role in promoting youth engagement, community cohesion, and local sporting talent development. With its new features, the court is now positioned to support more frequent use for games, training sessions, and community sports events.

As discussions continue around further investment and support for community sports facilities in Antigua and Barbuda, the Newfield Basketball Court upgrade serves as a tangible example of how improved infrastructure can positively impact neighborhoods, both on and off the court.

The upgraded Newfield Basketball Court is also expected to serve as a platform for community development initiatives, including youth mentorship programmes, weekend tournaments, and evening leagues. It is aimed at enhancing the partnership of the younger generation into the sports sector.