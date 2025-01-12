PM Roosevelt Skerrit condoles passing of former Chief Magistrate Evelina Baptiste

PM Skerrit shared her photo and said that is the profound loss for everyone in Dominica as she is known for her excellence.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended condolences on the sudden passing of former Chief Magistrate and Director of Public Prosecutions, Evelina Baptiste. He lauded her service and excellence in driving the innovation in the department and expressed sadness with her family and loved ones.

While taking to Facebook, PM Skerrit shared her photo and said that is the profound loss for everyone in Dominica as she is known for her excellence. He also appreciated her legacy in her work and said that she is the daughter of the country who excelled in her fields.

PM Skerrit noted, “The Government of Dominica is deeply saddened by the passing of former Chief Magistrate and Director of Public Prosecutions, Evelina Baptiste.” He added that she was a distinguished legal luminary and dedicated public servant who devoted her life to serving the people of Dominica with integrity and excellence.

PM Skerrit added that Baptiste devoted her life to bringing innovation and worked with great determination, hard work and integrity in her field. She also taught the true meaning of passion and will power with her work as the director of Public Prosecutions.

Prime Minister Skerrit also extended condolences to her daughter, family, loved ones and other friends for their profound loss. He added, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her daughter, extended family, loved ones, and all who had the privilege of knowing her, including our Cabinet colleague, Hon. Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite, her niece.”

PM Skerrit prayed for her soul and said that this is the time to remember her legacy and pay tribute to her works. He noted, “May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

Notably, former Chief Magistrate passed away last night at the main hospital in Goodwill, where she was admitted to in the early days. One of her friends noted, “We expressed our sincere condolences and encouraged to her family, friends and loved ones in their time of loss. It was just last Saturday at a calypso training workshop we spoke and saw each other.”