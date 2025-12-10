Over 11,000 passengers arrive in Barbados aboard five cruise ships

The Port of Bridgetown also welcomed four additional cruise ships, including Crystal Serenity and Celebrity Ascent, contributing to the record passenger count for the day.

Barbados: A total of 11,500 passengers arrived in Barbados as five cruise ships docked at the Port of Bridgetown on Sunday. It is considered one of the busiest single days so far in the 2025/2026 cruise season.

The first cruise ship of the day was the Marella Explorer, which was accommodated at the newly commissioned Berth 6. At the cruise port, full homeporting operations were carried out which included the embarkation and disembarkation of passengers as well as the loading of supplies.

In addition to that, Barbados has welcomed Crystal Serenity as the second cruise ship which was docked at the Port of Bridgetown and enhanced tourism offerings for visitors from across the globe. The third ship of the day was Celebrity Ascent and the fourth cruise at the Port was Carnival Venezia in Barbados.

The last cruise ship of the day was Costa Deliziosa which arrived in Barbados on transit calls and all these ships have collectively carried 11,472 passengers. The arrival of the passengers is considered the highest count ever in a single day this winter.

As per the official reports of Barbados Port Inc, the Port of Bridgetown is all set to welcome 438 cruise calls this season. However, the country welcomed around 388 cruise calls during the winter season of 2024/2025. Some 205 calls of the total calls are also expected this winter season that will be docked in Barbados as scheduled homeport calls.

There were 199 homeport calls registered at Bridgetown during winter 2024/25.

Earlier on November 28, 2025, the Celebrity Ascent, one of the newest vessels in Celebrity Cruises fleet, made its first call to the Port of Bridgetown today.

Captain Anastasios Kafetzis, guests and crew, were officially welcomed by CEO of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Ms. Andrea Franklyn and Chief Operating Officer of Barbados Port Inc, Mr. Ian Stewart, who led a delegation comprising representatives of their respective agencies, as well as Platinum Port Agency and Foster & Ince Cruise Services Inc.

During a brief ceremony on board, commemorative plaques were exchanged to mark the inaugural visit. Celebrity Ascent sailed in with 3,232 passengers and 1423 crew on board. She departs for St. John’s, Antigua, later today.

Celebrity Ascent is scheduled to make 11 calls to Barbados this winter.