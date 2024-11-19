Third Operating Theatre set to commission at JNF for maternity, emergency ward

The theatre is also designed for emergency purposes with an aim to enhance the response towards critical treatments.

St Kitts and Nevis: JNF General Hospital is all set to commission its “third operating theatre” for the maternity ward patients to provide them with basic to advanced facilities for treatment.

The Ministry of Health of St Kitts and Nevis announced the facility and said that the step is taken to improve healthcare deliveries for the residents and citizens. The facility was also financially assisted by the St Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board (SSB).

Equipment at third operating theatre

According to the Ministry of Health, the theater will feature a state-of-the-art facility with advanced equipment for cutting-edge procedures such as laparoscopic surgeries. The main theatre will also be equipped with the technology of the surgical ward and other advanced medical tools.

The series of tools will serve the treatment of endoscopic and other significant procedures of surgeries and major diseases such as cancer and kidney problems. The ministry noted that new facilities will offer cutting-edge medical care while commencing the new era of minimally invasive technology.

Notably, a demonstration of new and advanced surgical equipment has also been showcased by the government at the recently concluded Caribbean Society of Endoscopic Surgeons Conference. It was held at Marriott Resort from November 14 to 16, 2024, where four surgeries including laparoscopic, gallbladder removal, hysterectomy for cancer patient and hernia repairs have been showcased to the attendees in the live streaming.

Contribute towards the Sustainable Island State Agenda

The new facility is expected to contribute towards the Sustainable Island State Agenda of St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to foster their healthcare delivery. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew noted that he wants to enhance the JNF Hospital with a hope that people can get everything from the prime healthcare structure of St Kitts and Nevis.

The Ministry noted that the collaboration with the government and the SSB will enhance the healthcare infrastructure, paving the path of the developmental goals. The theatre will also foster the sustainability goals of St Kitts and Nevis while fulfilling the international standards of the health structure.

The theater is also expected to provide proper healthcare services in a timely and efficient manner so that it can match up to the global benchmarks.

Investments at JNF General Hospital

The JNF General Hospital recently received the brand-new industrial grade cooking equipment on October 30, 2024. The facility has provided access to hospital staff with modern industrial scales, trolleys, refrigerators, food carts, and tables. The cooking equipment is also aimed at ensuring the high standards of the food products and their delivery to the people in the hospital, including staff and patients.

In the starting of the October month, the government of St Kitts and Nevis procured multiple ultrasound machines and endoscopes and installed those at JNF Hospital. The procurement was considered the largest in the medical history of the Federation.

Recently, the government has opened the newly refurbished lobby at the JNF Hospital with an aim to improve the general aesthetics of the facility. While partnering with Cable, the project featured the installation of new ceilings, lighting, furniture, planters, artwork and signage.

The renovation was also intended to transform the entrance of the hospital into a more inviting and welcoming space at JNF. The roof at the hospital has also been revamped, aiming to provide modernized vision and deliver world-class medical services of St Kitts and Nevis.

Now, the government has also been planning to renovate the psychiatric unit at the hospital for proper and efficient treatment of mental health.

Two years of advancement in JNF Hospital

Over the period of two years, several advancements have been completed at JNF Hospital of St Kitts and Nevis. Firstly, the entrance to the hospital has been transformed into a modern, calming and pleasing environment and space for the patients. The government also partnered with the Republic of China (Taiwan), aiming to conduct extensive repairing at the roof of the hospital.

A significant number of professionals with expertise in cutting-edge medical tools and other specialist care have been appointed at the main wards of the hospitals. Professionals in the new surgical eye laser and other surgical departments have been appointed.

In addition to that, the hospital also installed new CT, MRI machines, additional hemodialysis and anesthesia machines, a new EEG machine and other advanced tools for better healthcare delivery.