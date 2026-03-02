Barbados Hosts Agrofest 2026 Showcasing Agriculture, Youth Initiatives, and Local Talent

Barbados hosted its yearly National Agricultural Exhibition–Agrofest, 2026 from 27th February, 2026 till 1st March, 2026 at Queen’s Park under the theme “Innovation Driving Profitable, Sustainable Agriculture.”

This year around sixty thousand Bajans and thousands international patrons joined the festival making it bigger and better this time. This annual exhibition consists of all the farmers, craft persons and processors of agricultural products. They are among the many exhibitors at the Agrofest each year.

Many government dignitaries were also present at the festival. In attendance was the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight. Also, The Prime Minister’s special guest, President of Suriname Jennifer Geerlings-Simons was also present.

PM Mia Mottley along with Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight and Jennifer Geerlings-Simons toured many exhibits. The exhibits presented everything from cutting-edge research to local produce and agro-processing.

PM Mottley said that Food security is no longer optional. She added that we all must continue building the capacity to feed ourselves, grow what we eat, and make agriculture profitable for the next generation.

Minister of Agriculture Dr Shantal Munro-Knight added much vibrancy to this festival by announcing the launch of a new schools-based initiative. This initiative’s main aim is to strengthen youth engagement in farming. She also made the news public about the government's plan to distribute 13 greenhouses to selected schools.

Many fun-filled educational and engaging activities happened at the Agrofest. These activities included Special Livestock shows featuring local Black Belly Sheep and other livestock. There were exhibits pertaining to renewable energy products also. Activities relating to fruits, vegetables, plants and Flowers were also there. There were art and craft activities also at the festival. There were also some cooking demonstrations conducted by award winning Barbadian chefs using local produce. These activities attracted both children and adults and kept the fest engaging.

Agrofest also had numerous stalls which included food and drinks, plants, produce, art, handmade jewelry, animals and pets. The stalls included anything which shows off the talent of Barbadian and regional farmers and entrepreneurs. This platform gives a way to Bajans where they can show what they are capable of and also it adds to assurance of their hard work.

A lot of performers and entertainers also get featured annually during this fest. The entertainers include who are best in gospel, calypso, and Soca.