IMF projects 2.2% GDP growth for St. Kitts and Nevis in 2026

The International Monetary Fund noted that the banking system of Saint Kitts and Nevis is expected to remain stable, supported by strong capital positions and a continued decline in non-performing loan (NPL) ratios.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The IMF has predicted GDP growth for St. Kitts and Nevis up to 2.2 percent in 2026 from 1.5 percent in 2025. The projected rise is expected to be supported by robust construction activity, agriculture, renewable energy projects and a continued tourism recovery.

The IMF also noted that the banking system of St. Kitts and Nevis will also remain stable with the help of capital position and a continued decline in NLP ratios. About the debt sustainability, it is stated that it will be maintained through structured frameworks. The public debt would stabilize at the regional 60 percent ceiling by 2031.

It will also allow government deposits to increase to 10 percent of GDP, providing a buffer to hedge against potential declines in other sectors. The IMF noted, “Combined with structural reforms and a potential decline in the interest bill, this scenario would lift medium-term growth by creating space for higher capital investment.”

While the stated objective of reaching the regional 60-percent debt ceiling by 2035 signals commitment, this target is not legally binding, and St. Kitts and Nevis remains among the few ECCU countries without formal fiscal rules, contributing to fiscal procyclicality and limited buffers.

The IMF added that the progress toward formalizing fiscal rules could include adopting the ECCU debt ceiling as the overarching fiscal anchor, with clearly defined public-sector coverage and well-specified operational targets to help mitigate procyclicality and improve expenditure control.

As per the IMF, rather than standing still, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis has been proactively implementing reforms. The IMF acknowledges these steps clearly:

• Authorities have been implementing reforms to streamline current expenditure and mobilize tax revenue.

• Fiscal consolidation measures are already in progress, signalling discipline and intent.

• Debt sustainability is confirmed and maintained by the IMF, a critical endorsement.

The government is planning to establish a Sovereign Wealth and Resilience Fund (SWRF) to build long-term buffers and protect against natural disasters.

​​The IMF welcomes the authorities' plans to establish a Sovereign Wealth and Resilience Fund, reflecting a forward-thinking, responsible approach to governance:

• The SWRF is designed to ring-fence high-quality liquid assets for rapid disaster recovery without destabilising public finances.

• It will serve as a counter-cyclical buffer, reducing the need for emergency borrowing when shocks occur.

• St. Kitts and Nevis is engaging with regional instruments including the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) to build financial preparedness.

• The Federation is pursuing sectoral insurance for critical sectors, including agriculture via the Regional Economical Agri-Insurance Program (REAP).

The IMF highlights renewable energy as a defining opportunity for St. Kitts and Nevis, one that could reshape the Federation's competitiveness and long-term sustainability.