CPL 2025 Trophy Tour kicks off in Antigua and Barbuda

The trophy tour for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 has officially kicked off in Antigua and Barbuda on June 27, 2025. During the event, the fans got the chance to pose with the trophy, showing their love for their favourite teams and cricketers.



The tour will be extended to other Caribbean countries that will also host the matches of the much-anticipated Caribbean Premier League 2025. At the event, live music entertained the audience featuring the games and other carnival-related celebrations have been hosted for the fans.



In addition to that, a proper roadshow has also been hosted by the Antigua tourism authorities for the trophy from 1 pm to 7 pm across the island.



From Antigua and Barbuda, the trophy has now shifted to Saint Lucia for the tour as the country is also scheduled to host significant matches of the tournament. The trophy will reach the country on July 4 and the celebration will occur at Derek Walcott Square, Castries from 1 pm to 6 pm.



On the second day, the trophy will tour around Independence Square, Vieux Fort from 1 pm to 6 pm where entertainment will be hosted for the people of Saint Lucia. The interactive zones and other music events will be held on July 5, 2025.



On July 19, 2025, the trophy will arrive at the Botanical Gardens, Bridgetown where the tour will be hosted for the audience from 12 pm to 6 pm. The tour will be held in St Kitts on August 1, 2025 from 1 pm to 6 pm at the Circus, Basseterre as the country is also scheduled to host the matches of the CPL 2025.



The tour is also scheduled to be held in Nevis on August 3, 2025 from 1 pm to 6 pm at Sunshine Beach.



The fans will also be given an opportunity to meet cricket legends and take their autographs and selfies with them. In addition to that, exclusive ticket deals will also be available for the fans to win the tickets for the matches of the 2025 CPL with special on-site promotions.



Notably, the CPL 2025 is scheduled to kick off on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the tournament, the events will feature great music appearances.