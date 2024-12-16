Cyclone Chido hits Mayotte: Worst in a century, hundreds feared dead

The videos and pictures show the region severely damaged and ravished into a disastrous mess.

Cyclone Chido has devastated Mayotte in the French territory, and the videos coming out from the region had left everyone in shock.

The videos and pictures circulating on the internet shows the region being severely damaged and ravaged into a disastrous mess. According to the authorities, it is estimated that hundreds or even thousands of people have been killed so far due to the natural disaster.

The tropical cyclone has left every facility broken, shattering the buildings into ruins. Broken trees and debris have blocked the city roads, and this has created havoc among the residents of the island.

The natural calamity is considered to be one of the most dreadful and devastating in the last 90 years. The storm has affected the French territory in the Indian Ocean with wind speeds exceeding 225 km/h.

The rescue efforts are underway, however the damage caused by the cyclone has caused several communities inaccessible.

According to early reports, approximately 320,000 residents have faced a humanitarian crisis, as they face acute shortage of food, water and shelter.

Several relief organizations have come ahead for the relief efforts and the French government is mobilizing resources to provide emergency assistance to everyone as the damage from the disaster becomes clear.

Cyclone Chido hit the island of Mayotte on Saturday and has now made its way to South Africa to reach Zimbabwe. The disaster has also led to severe rainfall and strong winds in many other parts of the French territory and in South Africa.

The areas with special concern include Mashonaland East, Masvingo, Manicaland, Matabeleland south, Bulawayo, and southern parts of Midlands.

A user on social media hilariously wrote, “Do your Cyclones just give you stupid names, that's why the water just ends up on the road.”

Another user wrote, “Malawi is landlocked country facing many challenges of export and import our goods, and we have few minerals resources in our country. The tropical storms we had were (chipironi) affects nsanje and chikwawa . Poor country like Malawi was not supposed to have this, landlocked country no access to sea transport but storms is affecting us.”