Sweet Soca Man Baron to perform in St Kitts and Nevis for Sugar Mas 53

St Kitts and Nevis: The legendary Soca star Baron is all set to ignite the J'ouvert morning at the Sugar Mas 53 carnival in St Kitts and Nevis.

Baron, known as Sweet Soca Man, will be the centre of the event due to his captivating performance. The Soca star will light up the stage at the festival on 26th December from 6 am to 3 pm, providing the audience with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Baron Dj Glenbo will also be performing on the same night, and both of them will create an enchanting experience for the audience present at the event.

Baron has released several songs and earned a great name among the audience. He is widely known for his album Sweet Soca Man and is among the most applauded Soca singers across the Caribbean.

His presence at one of the biggest carnivals in St Kitts and Nevis has already created hype among the citizens as they are waiting to watch the singer live at the event. The tickets for his performance are also live and the booking details can be found on the official website of the carnival. The tickets are priced at EC$ 250 and will include access to an open bar, all-day breakfast, lunch, and an exclusive troupe tee.

The deadline for booking the tickets is Tuesday, 10th December, and any registrations made after the deadline will not be entertained.

Notably, the performance by Baron is just a glimpse of the Sugar Mas 53, which is widely anticipated to be one of the biggest carnivals this season. The authorities are making consistent announcements over time to elevate hype among the citizens and make the celebration a huge success.

The Sugar Mas 53 this year will include several celebratory events including comedy shows, parades, pageants, and music shows. These events are set to bring in immense participation of locals and enthusiasts living abroad, ultimately creating a successful carnival experience.

