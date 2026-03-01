ICC T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies set 196 run target against India in do-or-die clash

Captain Shai Hope and opener Roston Chase struggled against India’s bowlers, while Jason Holder and Rovman Powell shared a crucial 71-run partnership that helped West Indies reach a total of 196 in the do-or-die match.

West Indies set a target of 196 runs for India in the knockout match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 today at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. On the fifth wicket, 71 runs partnership between Jason Holder and Rovman Powell took the total to 195 runs in a do or die situation.

Powell made 34 runs off 19 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes, while Jason Holder made 37 runs off balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes. The toss was won by India who chose to field first, making West Indies players struggle at the top and then showcase class to take the total to 196 runs.

Captain Shai Hope struggled in the front of the Indian bowlers and made 32 runs off 33 balls and lost his wicket to mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy of India. Roston Chase, another opener of West Indies made 40 runs off 25 balls and lost wicket to Jasprit Bumrah.

On the third, Shimron Hetmyer made 27 runs off 12 balls as he was sent back to the pavilion by India’s star bowler Bumrah. Sherfane Rutherford has started great with great hits, but failed to make it a big score and lost wicket with 14 runs off 9 balls.

WEST INDIES POST 195/4 AGAINST INDIA.



Now, the players are preparing for their bowling to defend the total of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, the team which will win today's game will qualify for the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The team which loses the game will fail to qualify. From the super 8 stage group 1, South Africa qualified for the semi-final after winning 3 out 3 matches and securing 6 points. On the other hand, both India and West Indies lost their matches against South Africa in the Super 8 stage and now at 2 points each by winning against Zimbabwe.

The match has now begun. Stay tuned to Associates Times for final update.